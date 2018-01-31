Log Cabin Mitts (free pattern)

Alright friends, the wait is over. Today I give you the Log Cabin Mitts pattern, in all its addictive glory! I mention in the head matter on the pattern that these are cleverly constructed (if I do say so myself) and a great use for small amounts of yarn. What I didn’t mention is that once you start, you can’t stop! Their bite-sized, garter-stitch nature makes them ideal for just always having one going, to be reached for at those odd moments where you can’t pick up whatever you’re really knitting, so instead you’ll just add a patch onto your current square. And before you know it, voilà, you’ve got another pair finished. (How do I know? I started my fourth set on Monday night.) Not to mention, you can pretty much just keep a WIP in your pocket and no one will ever know.
Download the free pattern right here!
They’re also ripe for color play, of course. The pattern is written for 3 colors in a certain arrangement, but you can color them in however you like. Look, I even made you a coloring book! Print this out and have a blast filling it in a hundred different ways—
Here are some I colored in to get your wheels turning. The black/natural one in the upper left is what I started on Monday night!
I’m proposing a little #mittalong as a sub-along to the #fringeandfriendslogalong. I’m getting my head checked, don’t worry — but in the meantime, please use the hashtags #mittalong and #logcabinmitts when sharing on Instagram, and tag @karentempler just to be safe.
If you love these Log Cabin Mitts, please take a moment to like or queue it on Ravelry, to help let the world know it’s there! And I absolutely cannot wait to see what you make with it.
RELATED LINKS:
– How to avoid, minimize and weave in ends
– “Interview” about these mitts
– Fringe and Friends Log Cabin Make-along timeline and prize details
.
PREVIOUSLY in Free Patterns: Jumbo Basketweave Cowl, redux (all patterns here)
Thank you very much, Karen! I can’t wait to make some!
LikeLike
Ahhh these are so pretty! I don’t have much use for fingerless mitts, but I’d LOVE to see a mitten version of these!
LikeLike
Thanks, Karen!
LikeLike
Thank you for gifting us all your pattern!
LikeLike
When I saw your finished mitts I was hoping you’d release the pattern. Thank you.
LikeLike
Féliciations et merci Karen ! Thanks for sharing, I’m sure I’ll be knitting one this week-end !
LikeLike
Thanks, Karen! I love them!!
LikeLike
Lovely gift, thank you! So fun and clever, and a true stashbuster!
LikeLike
Done! What fun.
LikeLike
Thanks for this, Karen! So clever and cute!
LikeLike
Oh yipppeee! Thanks!!!
LikeLike
These look like a quick, fun project. Thanks so much for sharing!
LikeLike
Thank you so much. They’ve been ‘favorited’ and ‘queued up’ and added to my Knit Companion projects. Now that my Log Cabin Shawl is off of the needles, and I have some BT Shelter remaining, I will be casting these on. Love, love, love these!
LikeLike
Thank you so much! Perfect for some scraps I have lying around. Thanks so much for your generosity!
LikeLike
AlthoughI have not participated in the logalong, I have watched and enjoyed photos and progress reports and noted really inspirational projects. I think your offer of your fantastic mitts pattern is exceptionally generous! I have lots of Cascade 220 or Shelter or Quince Owl leftovers for a pair to be started very soon! Thank you so much, Karen!!!❤️
LikeLike
Thank you, Karen. So much.
LikeLike
Karen, you sweetheart! Thank you so so much for the log cabin mitts pattern! What a fun treat!
LikeLike
Mitts, Carbeth-banging, Lopi-a-long! I don’t know what to start first. So much goodness. Thank you, Karen!
LikeLike
I’m not sure about the Lopi-a-long, but these mitts and a Carbeth are both quick and easy, so start all at once???
LikeLike
Love these mitts. Thank you so much.
LikeLike
Wheeee!!! Thank you so much for this. Off to stash dive now!
LikeLike
yessssss I’ve been hankering for some mitts to wear but I don’t feel like knitting a small circumference in the round lol
LikeLike
Thank you Karen! They are adorable!
LikeLike
So much generosity from Fringe – thank you for another fantastic pattern, Karen! This will be my inaugural log cabin project – can hardly wait……
LikeLike
Jiggity-jig, best present ever!!!!! Thanks so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the, Karen – thank you so much!
LikeLike