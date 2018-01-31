Log Cabin Mitts (free pattern)

by

Alright friends, the wait is over. Today I give you the Log Cabin Mitts pattern, in all its addictive glory! I mention in the head matter on the pattern that these are cleverly constructed (if I do say so myself) and a great use for small amounts of yarn. What I didn’t mention is that once you start, you can’t stop! Their bite-sized, garter-stitch nature makes them ideal for just always having one going, to be reached for at those odd moments where you can’t pick up whatever you’re really knitting, so instead you’ll just add a patch onto your current square. And before you know it, voilà, you’ve got another pair finished. (How do I know? I started my fourth set on Monday night.) Not to mention, you can pretty much just keep a WIP in your pocket and no one will ever know.

Download the free pattern right here!

They’re also ripe for color play, of course. The pattern is written for 3 colors in a certain arrangement, but you can color them in however you like. Look, I even made you a coloring book! Print this out and have a blast filling it in a hundred different ways—

Log Cabin Mitts (free knitting pattern) by Karen Templer

Here are some I colored in to get your wheels turning. The black/natural one in the upper left is what I started on Monday night!

I’m proposing a little #mittalong as a sub-along to the #fringeandfriendslogalong. I’m getting my head checked, don’t worry — but in the meantime, please use the hashtags #mittalong and #logcabinmitts when sharing on Instagram, and tag @karentempler just to be safe.

If you love these Log Cabin Mitts, please take a moment to like or queue it on Ravelry, to help let the world know it’s there! And I absolutely cannot wait to see what you make with it.

Log Cabin Mitts (free knitting pattern)

.

26 thoughts on “Log Cabin Mitts (free pattern)

  13. Thank you so much. They’ve been ‘favorited’ and ‘queued up’ and added to my Knit Companion projects. Now that my Log Cabin Shawl is off of the needles, and I have some BT Shelter remaining, I will be casting these on. Love, love, love these!

    Like

    Reply

  15. AlthoughI have not participated in the logalong, I have watched and enjoyed photos and progress reports and noted really inspirational projects. I think your offer of your fantastic mitts pattern is exceptionally generous! I have lots of Cascade 220 or Shelter or Quince Owl leftovers for a pair to be started very soon! Thank you so much, Karen!!!❤️

    Like

    Reply

  23. So much generosity from Fringe – thank you for another fantastic pattern, Karen! This will be my inaugural log cabin project – can hardly wait……

    Like

    Reply

