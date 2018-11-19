Indigo mitts (2018 FO-25)

There are 410 finished pairs of Log Cabin Mitts logged in Ravelry at this moment, and only 7 of them are mine! There were the originals, the heather grey, the ebony and ivory, the toffee, the black-and-bluish, the mountain mist and now these, at long last. These are knitted in Pioneer from Verb (natural and indigo), one of my all-time favorite yarns, and have been awaiting their thumbs since March or April only because of the indigo dye. As much as I love it, indigo does get on your fingers when you work with it. It washes right off, of course, and sets when you block it. But it means it’s not a project you can toss in your tote to finish on a flight or whatever. Anyway, they were totally worth the wait, in their lovely indigo asymmetry.
The way we all feel about sweater season is how I also feel about fingerless mitts season. My hands are just happier when clad in wool, and these are really my favorite of allllll the mitts. I’ve been wearing the toffee pair nonstop since it cooled off, and there’s just something magical about the way the garter ridges of the log cabin patterning makes them mold just so to your hands.
Of the 7 pair I’ve finished, I’ve given away 2 and have an eighth in progress, with no doubt more to follow. I mentioned before that this collection of mitts feels like some kind of deeply personal art project I can’t explain. But I’m so happy to be back to it!
If you haven’t tried it yet, the free pattern is right here.
Well 2 of them are mine! It is a terrific pattern – awesome way to use mini ends of yarn and unique, every time. I’ve even used 4 colours (when I ran out of the first, second and third). Thank you for making it available!!
These are so nice! Love how they are siblings but not identical twins.
I’m one of the 410 and am contemplating knitting another pair and I don’t usually knit the same pattern twice. The pattern is brilliant, just the type I like – quick, easy but engaging. Excuse me while I go cast on! (Thank you for an awesome pattern)
I finally solved the problem of my indigo dyed yarn crocking (meaning color sloughing off) by washing in a large tub, or top loading machine, with synthrapol. I dyed my yarn using Michel Garcia’s method which was an almost instant vat and easy, however the dye crocked. Some people said that it was the method of obtaining the dye. I was able to remove the excess dye by the above method.
Lovely color.
Bold yet classic! Indigo matches just about any color.
Someone (most likely not me:) should come up with a matching toque or hat for hat/mitt gift sets.
Just finished my fourth pair and finished up teaching a class (for the second time) on this super-fun pattern. Thank you so much for sharing it with us.