If you haven’t heard, there’s a shiny new Fringe Supply Co. site that went live as the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve, and among its many lovely traits is that you can sign up to be notified when an out-of-stock item returns. So if you’re waiting for the next Town Bag update, for example, the new process is to simply click on the big blue “Notify me” button, plug in your email address and wait to be notified! (If we receive X of an item, the first X people on the list will get notified first, and so on. So the sooner you get onto a list, the better.) If it’s the army-green Porter Bin you’ve been waiting for, that’s now back in stock!

And if you haven’t seen the #fringeandfriendssteekalong feed yet, you must — but good luck resisting a cast-on if you haven’t already made the leap! Those are some insanely tempting WIPs over there. Happily my yarn is here, so I’ll be casting on this weekend!

But first, Elsewhere:

– Style muse

– I’m fascinated by this method for making a string bag

– It’s not you, it’s the yarn — more on the subject of twist (which got really interesting in the comments)

– “By choosing less choice [less stash] I’ve gained my freedom but I’ve also gained a life of living rather than dreaming.”

– These sleeves, this sweater, this blanket … knitters blow my mind

– And don’t miss these Fair Isle puffin videos (click to the second slide when you get there!)

Happy weekend, everyone!

.

Top photo by Felicia Semple; bottom photo by Lori Ann Graham-Rushfeldt