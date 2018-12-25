Merry and bright

Whatever Christmas day means for you — from church and a big family gathering to a quiet day to knit and chill — I hope this one is filled with peace and joy for you. I’ll be trying to knit the edgings onto Bob’s sweater vest before we go eat turkey enchiladas with dear family-friends, who I hope will help me decide on colors for my steekalong sweater!

Have a merry day, and I’ll see you back here tomorrow—

(Waxed canvas Fringe Field Bag and OUR Yarn from Fringe Supply Co., as seen in the winter lookbook — and that’s my Grete in progress!)

