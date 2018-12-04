Quick Knits: Fingerless mitts

Next up in this week’s short series of quick gift-worthy knits: fingerless mittts! My favorite snack-sized knitting. Mitts are beloved by all (or at least most!), although they can be a little more knitting than yesterday’s hats, due to there being two of them and all. But if you have a little more time—
TOP: Giving Mitts by Jenny Sauselein — look it’s right there in the name! I absolutely love these striped unisex cuties
SECOND, LEFT+RIGHT: Log Cabin Mitts by yours truly — but really, what could be more perfect? They’re addictively fun to knit, the perfect use for leftovers or mix-and-match skeins, and lend themselves to an endless array of solids or color combinations (free pattern)
THIRD: McKenna by the Berroco Design Team are super-simple cable mitts at bulky gauge (free pattern)
FOURTH: Weekend Walking Mitts by Dianna Walla are a little bit more of a commitment at DK gauge but still cabled only on the back of the hand, this time with a helpful foldover top and a bit more of a wow factor (For superbulky gauge, see Dianna’s Chuckanut Drive)
If you’re really pressed for time — like Christmas Eve knitting — the cutest, quickest mitts are Hannah Fettig’s 70 Yard Mitts.
First hats, now fingerless gloves…are you spying on my holiday knitting? Lol.
(If the next post is about last-minute scarves or baby gear, I’m going to start looking for hidden cameras in my sewing/knitting corner.)
I’ve got a pair of simple, striped fingerless gloves blocking right now, with another pair wanting tails woven in. Anne Hanson’s pretty, pretty, pretty Curling mitts, to be exact, which are supposed to be knitted up in light fingering weight, but can be fudged for sport weight if you’re careful with gauge.
Note: I avoided gloves and mittens for the longest time until I realized that the thumb gusset and thumb are just really small armholes and sleeves, so not scary after all.