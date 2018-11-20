Early Winter ’18 mood board

It might be the result of having the Fringe Supply Co. Winter Lookbook palette spread out in my studio since July (all that plum and toffee and butterscotch and black), but my Winter ’18 Mood board is speaking to me the most clearly of any of them so far. It’s the mood and colors of a bright but cold early winter day — all the burnt caramel-camel-brown tones against blues and dusty lilac purples and the softest fading green. With plenty of black, white, navy and grey, of course. But it’s also more specifically a set of reminders to myself: that I need to think about some blouses with sleeves, about tees and turtlenecks to layer under things, about knitted neckwear layered on top of things that might not be sweaters, but pullovers or tops of other sorts. (Hence my including myself on my own mood board. In my dickey.) That a little touch of femininity with all the androgyny is important to me. And as usual, it’s about very easy shapes and a classic casualness that steers clear of being dull.
I think I’ve OD’d on my silhouette lately but my pants are my pants and we’re back into jeans-and-boots season, so I’m thinking hard about new ways to put things together, and which old friends to pull forward and let star this season. More on all of that to come, along with the very focused little make list it has inspired.
Oh, and that sweater in the top right is a thought I’m having about my steekalong Sólbein. Maybe.
I’ve decided to spend my next life living in this Mood Board.
Ha, right?
I think my beloved Anne Klein black, boiled wool pea coat is on its last legs. This coat’s served me well for just over ten years, but this looks to be its last winter.
So I’ve been browsing fabrics and patterns, thinking I’d sew another black coat, but I’m so drawn to classic camel. Remember your post about the difficulty of finding a true camel color? It hasn’t been much easier finding the wool fabric I have in mind in CAMEL. Not sand or beige or taupe or dark khaki or acorn or bark…I’m stuck on camel.
Which sadly reminds me that I’d also planned to knit a cabled cardi with the Fringe Association DK yarn in toffee…then forgot about it, then remembered too late. So I’m on the hunt for something as close to it as I can find.
Having been dragged along on my camel hunts to a few LYS’s and fabric shops, Husband has jokingly designated Winter 2018 “Winter of the Elusive Camel.”
Why is it so hard?
I mean, honestly, it’s camel. It’s in every coat section of every danged store every autumn. It’s as basic and staple-y as it gets. A camel, a camel; my queendom for three yards of camel-colored boiled wool! *sigh*
I found literal camel’s hair coating at Mood a few years ago and it’s 1.) gorgeous and 2.) a true camel. Highly recommend if you want to splash out. (my camel coat: https://karenkaminski.com/you-cant-hurry-love/)
Funny you should mention Mood! I’m waiting for the camel wool swatches I ordered to arrive, including a greyed camel hair.
Your coat is gorgeous!
Love this palette…
Fun! I am trying to figure out if cropped jeans with short ankle boots and no socks look ridiculous on me and my white cold legs! Kinda need socks in Portland OR wet winters.
Love the sweater in the up right corner. Where can I find it, pattern or the picture? Like your mood board!
Click the link to the mood board and you’ll find it from there.