Sólbein palette ideas and a GIVEAWAY

I had the good fortune of being at Tolt this weekend, where I got to spend some time at the Istex Léttlopi wall along with Andrea Rangel, picking out possible color pairings for Sólbein and the Steekalong. (That sounds like a band name!) As I mentioned in the announcement, Mary Jane designed this cardigan to be knitted in tonal shades of a single color (light, medium and dark), and lopi comes in lots of great colors, but pairing them up is not so easy a thing to do if you’re ordering online. So I hope you’ll find these suggestions helpful. (Thanks so much for my friends at Tolt for letting me do this in the middle of their anniversary madhouse!) These are, of course, on top of the two colorways already pictured in the pattern, both of which are gorgeous.
Some of the combos above are perfectly tonal (such as the pumpkin pie and chocolate combos, 2 and 3); others rely on a pale grey for the lightest shade where no pale version of the color in question exists, and you could also use the (off) white the same way, as we did for the purple combo, 7. Combos 9 and 11 represent the idea of a light/dark neutral motif on a colored field, which would be a different look but possibly quite pleasing.
PLEASE NOTE that I have not actually swatched these so I can’t vouch for how they would hold up — I definitely recommend buying a ball of each and swatching to see — but I think these are all fairly safe bets.
I’m using the Istex color designations here, which are numbers. Sometimes you also see them with name names, but the official color numbers seem like the safest way to label them here since that’s what’s on the ball band:
1. 1700 + 9419 + 0005
2. 1419 + 1704 + 9427
3. 0085 + 0053* + 0052
4. 0086 + 0085 + 0058
5. 0054 + 1700 + 1701
6. 0054 + 1417 + 1416
7. 0051 + 1702 + 1414
8. 0054 + 1406 + 1407
9. 0086 + 0085 + 9418
10. 0054 + 1419 + 9431
11. 0054 + 0057 + 1703
Andrea reminded me I’ve been talking about wanting and black and navy sweater forever, so I think I’m probably doing that top combo myself! (Especially since I have a sweater’s worth of the heathered black leftover from my little quick black raglan.)
*I didn’t get that one into my list, but I’m 95% sure that’s the right color number.
GIVEAWAY
I also just got an email from Berroco, the yarn company that distributes Istex Lopi yarns in the US and Canada, and they offered up a prize of a sweater quantity of Léttlopi to one of you, dear readers. (Open to knitters with a shipping address in the US or Canada.) To enter, leave a comment below saying which three colors you’re thinking of using for your Sólbein, and I’ll pick a winner at random from all comments received by 5pm CST tomorrow, Nov 8. I’ll update this post with the winner’s name at that time, so check back Thursday evening to see if you won!
MORE TO COME
There have been questions since Monday about yarn substitutions and alternative steeking methods (as opposed to the sewing machine approach) and we will cover all of that along the way, I promise! But the short answer to the latter is no, you do not have to use the sewing machine approach.
Lots more as we go—
Ooh, my favorite is #2 with the darkest shade as the body. (Though I dallied mentally with #6.)
I’m lovng number 4!
Number 11, only because I have nothing like it and it looks like sunshine in winter!
Omg I want them all but if I have to choose it would be 2. Although 3 would be great too.
Im drawn towards combo 2, but for what I would wear the most, combo #9 wins the day.
Love this KAL!!! I would pick 0085, 0058, and 0086….can’t wait!!
#1 and #11 are calling my name. Apparently I like the numeral 1!
I love the first combo with the blue & charcoal/black@
I’m all about option #1 but #5 is tempting too! :-)
Thank you for providing these combos – sooooo helpful! I must have #7 :). Beautiful.
Combo 2 is fall in a skein!
Another Rebecca choosing the same one! Combo number! I am loving all of your choices!
Let’s edit that – combo #1 whoops!
Hmmm. So hard to pick just one! If forced, I’d pick #6 with #9 a close second.
I love #1 and also thinking the darker grey version as shown in the Making magazine.
So hard, probably #10 or#3. There are many beautiful combos!
Number 5 combination!
I’m looking at all blues, maybe 1700, 1701, and 1403, but I also like your combos #1 & 5. You’re right though, it is hard to pick colors online!
I like #1 the best. All are lovely
Combo 3 goes best with the rest of my wardrobe, but Combo 6 is calling to me. Maybe I’ll do both!
I’m drawn to #8 (that lighter green is gorgeous), but I have to admit #10 could be very wearable with the rest of my wardrobe as well.
Love #5!
I love #11! All about the yellow these days! But the blues in #5 are gorgeous, too!
I’d like option 8 but with the charcoal/black instead of the oatmeal color. I’m trying to branch out from the blue or purple which seem to be my go-tos lately.
I’m using the color combination that’s in the pattern… the black, dark heather grey and lighter grey. Can’t wait to start this sweater!
I’m loving the original in the shades of grey (dark, medium, and light).
Oh, the Possibilities! Needing to make a definitive choice, Cheers for #8 Seems I am loving green in my older age. Both are good things!
#3 caught my eye immediately!
I love both 6 & 7. Two completely different looks but b0th would get a lot of wear with the pieces already in my closet. It’s going to be a tough choice!
No.1 or no.5, as blue is my favourite colour. But all the combinations give me visions of winter warmth!
So many great combos, but can’t resist number 6.
what fun! #7 or #10 has my immediate attention!
It’s no. 4 for me. I think.
While #s 2 and 3 seem the most “Jenny” choices, I have that excited “you are the one” feeling about combo #6. So #6 is the one for me.
Combo #1 is ace! I’m looking forward to seeing everyone’s beautiful color combos come January.
I love #5 and #11 (that yellow!!)
Tough choices. I’m always into muted greens, like #6, but that red in #10 might be a good departure from the norm for me- wouldn’t kill me to branch out(?). I would really like to try colorwork, and this sweater looks like a doable intro.
I would definitely go for #5 (0054, 1700, 1701). The colors remind me of a sweater my father wore when I was a child. The colors are so calming to me.
7 is calling my name, although I’m not sure I’m brave enough to try this!
ok so looking at the combinations I would go for #1 BUT yesterday I spent about 30 minutes with a friend in front of the shelves at WEBs playing with combinations! I bought 1 skein of 9418-med drk blue, 1 skein of 0058 -med gray, and 1 skein of 0056-light grey to swatch and try…I’m excited and a bit SCARED about this project!
I love playing with color combos! This post is so fun! I am tempted by so many, but I would most likely go for #9 or #11. Thank you!
What stunning choices and a generous giveaway!!
I love combo #3, a perfect blend of amazing browns that remind me of the most scrumptious hot chocolate after a long day outside snowshoeing in the mountains I live nearby!
I love this yarn and all the colors. If I had to pick, I guess it would be #5. Sigh. But I love them all.
I like combo number 6, a nice neutral base with my favorite olive green shades.
#4 is my fav so I suppose I’m neutral on the subject :)
Sounds like fun! Number 1 or number 11 are both attracting me…..
Number 1 is my pick. Great combinations all of them though. Thanks.
I think I’ll go for #6. Me too Mel J I love olive green!
Combo #8
I love #3.
Color combo 2. Thanks for their generosity!
I like a lot of them, but I think I have to go with #8.
What a great job you did in picking color combinations for the Sólbein! I have to say I am a #1 girl all the way. Number 5 is great too. If I was going to get out of my rut and say number 11. Did I mention that I love color?
These are luscious. I’ve been debating between neutrals and navy tonal, but #’s 2 and 7 are whispering to me…
So I’m not going the tonal direction — hot pink (1705) for my main color, the dark brown black (0052) and bright green (1406) for my accent colors. Unless I decide to use cream and purple. I’m ordering them all to swatch!
Although your color combos are amazing, my choice would be 0052 for the body with 0056 and 1701 as the accents. Thanks for the opportunity!
Combo 8 – it’s what I picked out when the pattern first came out and have prepackaged with the yatn and needles sitting in my queue! The only thing holding me back was nerves about sterling — but you have solved that dilemma!!! So I am ready to start!!
This is so great! I’m going with option 1 but option 9 is in the running also.
My favorite is #1
I love combo #5!
I’m really taken with the beautiful colors of #6! You did a great job pairing the colors! They are all really nice!
Your #4 combo is my fave because I really think this design works best when the contrast between the buttonband and body is low. I pulled out my issue of “Making” to have a better look at the two options shown there and was reminded of what a great issue that was (think Wiksten Kimono Jacket). I teach steeking (there are some tutorials on my blog), and have tried hand sewing, crocheting, no securing at all (a la Alice Starmore), and machine stitching. Definitely prefer the latter, when done properly. If it was OK for EZ, it’s OK for me!
Combo #1 is my favorite. The darker the better! What a beautiful pattern. :) Thank you Karen for another great post and thank you Berroco for the yarn kindness.
100 percent number — the purple combo. It’s gorgeous!
Number 1 please!!!
My fav is #11 – my new color love is gold!! 😀😀
I love the original colourway too – so would probably go with 0005, 0054, 0057 or something very close.
Combo #1 is my favorite. The darker the better! What a beautiful pattern. :) Thank you Karen for another great post and thank you Berroco for the yarn kindness.
Number 8 is calling me
I am conflicted. I wanted to pick the medium purple shade — love, love, love it!
But if I win, I will have to say that I am most likely to knit with combo #6. It is a color combination that I would both knit with, and wear, and love every minute of it!
What a tough choice but I will say #7!
1. 1700 + 9419 + 0005 my favorite combo :)
I like combo 10, but I’ve just finished 2 sweaters in that palette, so my second favorite is combo 6!
Number 10 just because a red sweater sounds so cheerful for winter.
Love #5 or maybe #1 They are all beautiful!!!
I would go with 0005 with contrasts 0051 and 9431.
Or quieter with 005 and contrasts 1700 and 0056.
Lots of choices!
What a lovely group of choices! They’re all stunning. Combo #1 is the best fit for my wardrobe, but I think I will go with Combo #9, which is close enough and oh so beautiful!
All about the blues these days so 1 and 5 are my favorites.
I love purple, so I love your number 7 choices! Thank you!
I love purples, so I would pick your #7! Thank you!
I love color combination #4 above!
Mmm 0051 + 0053 + 0052 — and the black would be my choice for the streaky bits.
I’m torn between #1 and #5. Eager to see a few folks swatching some of these to see what they look like.
Combo #7 is my first choice, but #5 is a close second.
LOVE these combos! I love 1, 4 and 5. Ah it’s hard to pick just one.
I’m so tempted by 4 (0086 + 0085 + 0058) or 6 (0054 + 1417 + 1416)! I’ve used and loved Léttlopi a few times for smaller projects including the cutest little stuffed lamb for a new baby, but somehow have never used it for a sweater. It’s definitely high on my list.
What an awesome giveaway, thank you for the chance to win! I would love, love, love, to have a cardigan in the pale colors of the original pattern: 85, 86, and 51.
I unexpectedly love 10 and 11
I have fallen for #2, the colors are perfect together!
No 6 gets my vote! What a wonderful giveaway.
I would choose combination #1 ***heart eyes*** I think it would melt right into the wardrobe. Thank you for the Steekalong (Icelandic Hard Rock?) and giveaway opportunity! xo
Hard to choose. #3 and #1 are my faves.
I love the original black + gray but now think I’ll go with your #1 combo above.
I’m drawn to 5 or 9. :)
i would choose combo #6 – the neutral ones are beautiful but since i made a sweater very similar colored Lopi yarns about 10 years ago i think the next one should be green ;)
Oo, I really love combo 10. But 11 is also quite sweet (grellow!).
I’m not sure if your palettes makes it easier for me:) But I think I’ll go for the top photo with the blues and brown. You certainly are an inspiration for my first sweater! And I’d love to order from Tolt!!!
Wow! Trying to decide on one color combination is too hard. Guess my first choice is combo #2’ love the orange rust colors. Thank you!
Choice #1 for me, so classic. Must say though it was a difficult choice since each spoke to me in a different way.
Thank you so much for creating the combinations! I keep going back to number 10.
So hard to decide, I keep flip-flopping between colorful vs light tonals. I think I like white, straw and barley. 51, 1418 and 1419.
I really like #3, the browns. I think that would be a beautiful sweater.
All the combos you shared are exciting – several would fit my wardrobe well. I think though that this combo would give me the most wearing opportunities – 0086 + 0085 + 0058. Thanks you to Berroco for their generosity and to you for sharing.
I would definitely go with combo # 1 wich is the perfect match with black or blue denim, my official uniform.
I wonder if you have any tips for solving rowing out. The test I have done, points to my knit stitch being the problem. No advice for solving, only if purl is the problem. Thank you. Jill
Combination #10 speaks to me so much!
I have been doing my best not to commit to this, because of timing, but am in love with this sweater and love combo 7: 0051 + 1702 + 1414. So, if I am lucky enough to win, I will be steeking along. Haven’t ever steeked before, so it would be a great opportunity to do so with guidance.
Torn between #1 and #8 since I’d love to think of a bright sweater that would dress up my jeans.
love having the combinations to look at – you’re right that it’s hard if you’re ordering online! I’d go with #5 so as not to have too much contrast. Although #1 has some appeal!
Hi! Thanks for this giveaway! Super exciting. I’d go for combo #1 Cheers!
I love number 2, but number 1 is also speaking to me. Theyre all so lovelt
I just love the mossy colors of your combo #6! I have nothing green and am just drawn to it
10. 0054 + 1419 + 9431
i can’t resist that red.
I love #11–a great way to experiment with WAY more color than is currently present in my world of gray-on-gray sweaters, but nice and contained in a gray “frame.” Currently making me rethink my plan of light gray-dark gray-charcoal.
And HOORAY for freedom from the sewing machine method! Looking forward to learning some other techniques beyond the bulky crochet method I’ve used in the past with fair isle sewters…
I’m liking combo 1 the best, although they all look beautiful to me. I think I would make it, however, in the original shades of gray. That one is just stunning.
Oh gosh, thank you for these palettes! Picking Lopi combos online never fails to confound me, so this so super helpful. My heart’s saying either combo 1 or 5 – something about those gorgeous blues.
Beautiful combos! I think I’d go with Number 3. Thanks!
Love combo #4!
I’m loving combo #7. What a nice giveaway!
Thank you Karen. I also like combo 1 the best. I think they will suit my natural gray hair. All the best!
All are lovely, love the green colorway but changing it up with 10, love the lopi color palette!
I like #5 with the darkest as the body.
Darn -just saw #7, like that one too!
I’m a fall colors kind of girl, so I say combo 2. Love that orange.
Always love the greens but changing it up and going with 10. Love the lopi colors!
I’ve been plotting a purple cardigan for ages – I’m excited about no. 7 (0051 + 1702 + 1414) above, I think that gradient will be lovely!
I love #1-blues and black! Can’t wait!
How generous and fun! I’m leaning toward 5, although 11 allso makes my heart sing.
My favorite is #6, it would make a lovely sweater. Thank you for the choices!
Sólbein is a beautiful pattern! None of the combos have enough red for me, so I’d choose 1409 or 1408 for the main colour with a grey (0054) and a white (0051).
I like combo #1. Blue and black look great together.
Hi Karen – Any suggestions for non-wool or a lighter wool blend yarn? I am allergic to this type of wool and need to knit with a blend to ‘soften it up’. Many thanks!
I love palette #2 with the darkest color as MC. I need a bold colored sweater in my life right now!
Thank you so much for doing this!! I spent a long time on the Tolt website and could not make a choice. #6 for me with #11 close behind.
Number 1 is perfect to me.
#1 would be my choice, too! It’s a very sophisticated combination.
Combo 1 for me! Very wearable with what I already own!
I love 11, and more importantly, my wife who I’d be making the sweater for would love it as well.
Think I would go with #9.
I would use #11; the yellow/gold calls to me. Pairing yellow with gray is greatly appealing.
I find #7 both unexpected and dreamy.
I would choose #1 as I have wanted a navy and black sweater for ages as well. All are beautiful, though!
I would select #2. (1419 + 1704 + 9427) photographed above. It’s about fall right now and I think a steeked sweater is too, for some reason. Thanks to you and Berroco!
Hi, thank you, what a generous give away. I would love a red sweater, so number 10 is my go to choice.
Thank you so much for color combos – so many beautiful combinations to choose from! My pick is #9.
No. 2!!! so cozy :)))
Wow, great sweater. Would love 0054+1700+9419 to knit and steek. Thanks for the chance.
I love no. 1.
I’m definitely a fan of number 1, although I’d love to throw in a mustard yellow, too!
I pretty much fell head over heals when I saw the FAFKAL pattern AND yarn. I knew I would be making. I would choose the combo with yellow (#11).
Sure hope I win!!!!
I love colour combo #9 as well — but thanks for putting these together and getting the wheels spinning — so fun to start planning for this Steekalong (will be the second cardi I’ve steeked; last one was quite a few years ago).
So many good combos to choose from! Love #5 the most, probably.
I love them all but would probably pick #1
#6 would be my choice!
I really like the first combination, or number 5. I can see both of them getting a lot of wear in my wardrobe. Really neutral, but versatile.
Numbers 1 or 4 would be my normal picks but I’m really liking number 6!
I’m torn between combo 4 and combo 11! They’re all so pretty!
Loving No. 1 with darkest shade for the body, but No. 5 and No. 9 aren’t bad either! I LOVe this sweater pattern too and cannot wait to try my first steek!
I bought my yarn for the Steekalong before you posted this, so fingers crossed that it has pleasing contrast! 1700,1701,51
Thanks for making up these palettes, it’s really helpful to see so many ideas. I think I’d go for number 6 (0054, 1417 and 1416).
I would use 8 or 6 . What pretty colors.
Combo 2, definitely! I am so excited for this KAL — steeking was my 2019 goal and I LOVE working with the Lopi, so this is going to be perfect!
the lavender and purple are gorgeous. i am just not sure of the lightest color yet.
#5 is exactly what I envisioned when I first read about the Steakalong and then looked at the pattern! What a gorgeous sweater!
I’m drawn to number 11. I’m looking ahead to a long, dark winter in Michigan and would love a cozy Lopi cardigan to wrap up in. Plus, that yellow would bring a little sunshine. ☀️
While I love all of your combinations and you’ve increased your awesomeness even more (if that is possible), I fell in love with the darker version of the original, which says the colors are the following:
Lett Lopi by Istex (100% Icelandic wool; 50 g / 109 yd (100 m))
Black Sheep for MC, 58 Medium Gray for CC1, and 9974 Speckled Gray for CC2.
Thank you for your continued inspiration.
I love all of the combinations! #3 and #6 would are my top choices.
I’d probably go with the black and navy too because that’s what I wear. I also really love no. 9!
Oh! I too have been saying that I need a navy sweater, so I will do No. 1 and probably sub yellow for the gray because that combo makes my heart sing!
I’m torn between 2 and 8, Fall or Spring? I think Combo 2. So many people are leery of orange but that combo was totally made for my brown skin with gold undertones. Thanks for the giveaway! Lettlopi is a wonderful yarn.
I love number 2 :D
I love number 5, with 8 as a close second. All of these combos are gorgeous!
Yay! Excited for my fist KAL. I’ll be using combo number 5 I think. But i love so many of the choices. This did really help for those of us ordering online!
Thanks for organizing this!
I love #1. My colors for sure
I love #10! So warm and inviting.
I like Combos #5 (but maybe with 1418 instead of 0054…?) and #11.
But I went over to their site and played a bit, and I like the idea of 1706. 1404. and 0054/1418, too.
Oh! there are far too many amazing lopi colors to come up with my own palette on the spot, so your color combo #9 is really speaking to me :)
How to choose? 1, 2, or 10??? I’m happily conflicted!
#2 is my absolute favourite. I don’t usually make colorful garments but I have always wanted a orangey toned sweater.
I am learning toward #7 or #11. I’ll choose if you choose me! Appreciate this as I am just learning to knit sweaters!
This KAL is very tempting. I love the cool calm of combination #5 – colors 0054 + 1700 + 1701.
#1 rings all my bells, with the dark color as the main color.
I think number 3 for me! It would go perfectly with all my jeans, which means I could wear it nearly every day (if it ever gets cold enough in SF this year).
I love so many of these, but based on the recent wardrobe palette I created I’d go with #3. I might need to make some accessories with #2 though!
So many wonderful combinations ! I would choose 1
I’m in love with all of them but I think #11 and #2 are my favorites. Thank you for the chance to win!!! Looking forward to joining the KAL.
Love #1…although, all are so lovely.
My favorite is #11 even though I would be pleased with any of the options you culled for us. Thank you.
They are all gorgeous but I have a soft spot for the yellow in #11
#2 makes my heart sing, but #6 fills a hole in my wardrobe. Hello, olive sweater.
Well, this just blasts my original colour idea using charcoal and greys right outta the water!! hahaha These are all stunning colour combos!
I’m always a sucker for burnt orange-y palettes, so I’d go for #2!
I’ve always wanted to do something
Grey-llow – number 11 is speaking to me!
Ooh. The yarn looks so yummy. Out of these combos I’d go with #1, but I think if I were picking the yarn myself I’d go for a really monochrome blue, maybe 9420, 9419, and 1701.
I am thinking about willowy #6, though they are all beautiful. This is such a wonderful pattern – I can’t wait to get my yarn and start in!🙂
#6 for sure. I’ve been thinking of adding a green sweater for a while!
No. 6 combo is really calling my name!
I love my constant pallet #1 but also find #11 calling me into the sunshine.
I loved #2 and #11. They would really brighten winter!
So hard to decide but number 3 keeps calling out to me :)
Love the soft colors of #5!
All great combinations but to compliment my coloring and pieces already in my wardrobe, I choose #1.
Number 2 makes my heart sing!!!!!
I’m with so many others – so hard to pick! The combos are oh so beautiful. #8 or #9? Ok, I’ll go with #9.
No. 1 and no. 6 combos are my faves!
What a great giveaway! I’d use 1406, 1415, and 0051.
I would pick 0058, 0056, and 0051. I am so excited to try steeking!
Number 2 looks like a good choice for me to fill a color void in my wardrobe and because I gravitate toward that one. With my white/gray hear I like to wear color so I don’t look too washed out. Thanks for doing this as I did go to a couple websites and try to figure out combo’s and found it very challenging without physically seeing them.
I am in on the knitalong! Have wanted this sweater since I received Making. I love the original combos but if left to choose here, no.9!
Black sheep, medium gray and speckled gray (just like the original sample)
I am planning on using the original colors 58, 9974 and 51!
They’re all beautiful, but #5 is me. Well, pretty much any blues are my favorite.
My favorite is #10, but love the original too. It’s such a neat sweater and actually I don’t have anything in the #10 combo and it would be a great addition. I’m thinking about knitting one for my daughter for her birthday next year and that would be the #5.
#5 is my favorite. Hard to choose!
i would choose #1 black navy heathery blue!
Thank you, thank you! I was looking on the Tolt website yesterday and trying to figure out different color combo’s….now I have a better idea of combinations. My first choice would be #1 and then #8
#5 or #9. Hard to choose!
Number 1, nice and neutral.
They’re all gorgeous, but the earthy greens of number 6 (0054 + 1417 + 1416) make my heart sing. I’ve never made a knit cardigan; but would love to try this one!
Ouu I love number 1!
I’m thinking #1 above would be a great choice. Like the charcoal black with the blues, however I could see substituting their more aqua color and cream for the blues. Need to think a bit more on this.
Oooh. #11 please….
This is so generous! I love combo #6, with #4 as a close runner-up. So pretty!
#4. No, wait–#6. No, wait–#9. No, definitely #4. Dang, they’re all so good. I predict a run on 0054…
I could see using combo #2 or #10 for myself! I knit a sweater with Lettlopi earlier this year and would love to knit another!
I like #2, even if I don’t have a lot of orange in my wardrobe now is the time of year when I want everything to brighten up in contrast to the gray PNW.
Number 7. Really looks interesting with the verigated skein.
I’m so torn between #1, #8, and #9. Beautiful ideas!
I have never steeled before. But I’m game to give it a go. I would do this sweater for my daughter who lives in snow country- me?- I live in the desert. She would like the number 6 color way and I like it too!
I have never steeked before. But I’m game to give it a go. I would do this sweater for my daughter who lives in snow country- me?- I live in the desert. She would like the number 6 color way and I like it too!
My favorite is #1: 1700 + 9419 + 0005, absolutely. (#5 is a close second–two sweaters isn’t a bad idea!)
#7-I have the dark plum but I love the cotton candy appeal of the center one 1702 -maybe combine with 1402!
I’ll be doing the pattern combination with Black Sheep as the main color.
#3 or #10! I am loving browns and reds.
I would use #4––I love those neutral tones!
I feel boring saying I’d choose #4, but that’s the one I’d wear. If I were knitting for someone else, I’d go with 9 or 10, I think those would be more fun to knit
They’re all gorgeous, and normally I’d gravitate towards neutrals and greens like number 6, but something about the yellow and gray of 11 is so appealing and cheerful! I’d probably choose that.
I’ve been knitting a lot with Léttlopi this season since I spent a few months in Reyjkavík (moving back to New York next week) and it’s such a great yarn, especially for sweaters and colorwork! Nice and sticky for steeking.
Love those burnt orange shades in combo number 2!
#5 is calling my name!
Combo #8 (0054 + 1406 + 1407) looks fun. I also love the of black, gray, and white combo shown on the pattern page.
I would pick #6:)
Nice giveaway! Difficult choice, but I think either #6 or #8.
I would pick #3, thanks for the opportunity!
#11. Purple wins every time for me!
Definitely #3 although I’m going to print out these color combos for future fairisle type sweaters…they are all great picks. I have Andrea’s Woolen Explorer sweater in my queue and I can see any one of these combos great for that sweater as well.
The dark combo in the pattern: 0052, 0058, 0054. Thanks! Can’t wait until January!!
I would be happy with any of the combinations, but #1 and #4 are my favs!
I’m really thinking combo #10 looks really interesring!
Love the Greens – 8. 0054 + 1406 + 1407 – Same combo as Skógafjall by Dianna Walla
I most like # 5, but #1 and #8 are close rivals!
Yikes how to choose! Thank you for the combos very helpful, I would like one of each! But I think #9 would be my 1st choice. Really looking forward to this.
I would love to work with this yarn. My choice is 7. 0051 + 1702 + 1414. Thank you so much.
Number 1 is calling my name with number 6 a close second. Can’t wait to join in this KAL.
It was so wonderful to meet you on Saturday at Tolt!
I would pick number 8! But am strangely drawn to 11. I don’t think there’s a bad choice!
Love the neutral shades in #4
My first pick would be 3 with darkest shade for body, but I also like 1. I would have said 8 if I hadn’t already knitted a sweater in it last winter, a color scheme picked based on what Tolt carries :)
Combo number 4: 0086 + 0085 + 0058
I’ve been meaning to make this sweater since I got my copy of Making. Thrilled you are using it for the KAL. I can’t wait!
Number 2 (pumpkins!!) is definitely mine
I love the colors in #7!
I love #5. Totally my colors!
They are so beautiful but #5 really speakes to me.
I love the yellow in #11 :) I’m all about golden yellows right now.
#5 or the grey version shown in the pattern photos seem the most wearable to me.
A mustard sweater is on my list, so combo 11 is my pick!
Oh gosh, I’m weirdly obsessed with that middle yarn in #7, but the most me combo is #9; that pairing of neutrals and blue fits right into my wardrobe without being redundant.
Combo number 5. It is sophisticated yet timeless!
I think #9 is a winner
I like your combo #8!
I love all the choices but #6 would be my pick. 🤞
I love the earthy tones in #6! 0054 + 1417 + 1416
Number 11 is so me!!!
So many good choices! I think #6 is what I would pick. I have such a fondness for those dark murky greens!
I would love to do #11! I love red.
I was in the yarn shop in Alafoss this summer getting yarns for other projects but I kept admiring the rich orange colors represented in color combo 2. I think I will go for that combo.
6, 8 or 11… so hard to pick. All of pairings are wonderful!
I keep waffling between #3 and #6. At the moment, #3 has a slight lead.
I love lopi, I’m partial to the greens, number 7!
Loving #5. Thank you for the giveaway and for making and photographing these bundles. So excited to cast on!
I’m loving #3!
I’m loving #3!
I definitely love your second colour combination: 1419 + 1704 + 9427
Thank you for everything!
Oh my these are lovely. I’ve been leaning so green lately and of course I am drawn to 6. 0054 + 1417 + 1416
Ouff this is not easyyyyyy….
I would say number 2 or 6 that would be my first sweater!!!! 🤗🤗
#1 and #5 are both gorgeous, but I think #1 wins out!
Number 4 is exquisite! I love léttlopi and all the color options!
I keep changing my mind every time I look, but I think #6 is it for me. Although, I do love that rust color in #2.
I love all the combos you chose! I’d go for a gray tonal: 0054 + 0057 + 0005
I ordered a few things to play around with! I think my favorite (in theory) is Rough Sea 1415 for the body with Golden Heather 9426 and Light Beige Heather 0086 — but I ordered some additional shades to swatch with as well. Loving Golden Heather in particular so hoping to incorporate it one way or another. :)
yah i scrolled all the way down here to let you know that i choose chocolate brown/red or rust/and cream. a combination of these lovely lopi’s.
so hard, but I like #5 but better with the rusty orange.
Number 3, but backwards! Also the red one is a beaut :)
I love combo #6. Thanks for the giveaway!!
I love both the black/grays used in the original pattern and the black/blues shown in number 1 above. Not an easy decision for me, but I have to go with #1. And thank you for putting together such beautiful combos for us! I’ve been completely terrified of steaks, but with a community I think I can do it!
Oooooh, tough call! I’ve been wanting to do a sweater in the #1 palette for a while, although I had subbed in the lightest gray color instead of the light blue. I still love it, but for this particular pattern I think I’d go with #8. I just love the lopi greens. I’d have to swatch, but I think I might use the two green shades with the dark gray/black instead of the lt gray. It reminds me of the spectacular exspanses of green mosses growing over jagged, obsidian rock that we saw while backpacking there. To capture that effect, I might also play around with reversing the ordering of the colors.
This is a difficult choice because you have assembled such lovely colorways. But being a mossback in the Pacific Northwest it has to be #6.
I absolutely love color combo #6!
No. 4 please -I’m all for the natural shades on this one!
#11, the yellow is gorgeous!
Favorited this cardigan when it was released and so excited you choose it for the FAFKAL! I would pick #5 or the Oatmeal version in the pattern — magical!
Love the gold in #11!
I think I would love #8 because it’s outside of my usual box! Love the 2 greens!
I Love combo #5because Blue is my favorite color. Would love to knit a Lopo sweater with that.
I love number 1 and number 4. Although I’d love a black, dark grey, pop of red option as well!
I love number five!
I love #8
I love #1 and #4, but I’d love a black, dark grey, and pop of red option as well!
I definitely want the #10 colorway. I love red!
I love combination #6 such beautiful greens
#1 is my favorite.
Definitely number 7!!!! Oh my word!!!!
I love this yarn, bought some for a friend before. I would choose #4 (0086 + 0085 + 0058) to be able to wear with just about anything in my wardrobe. They are great color combinations here, any choice would be a good one!
I love number 4! The palette is so basic and perfect for my capsule wardrobe
I think I would love #5, it reminds me of a beach, and I can never get too much blue!
#5 tickles my fancy.
My love for all things purple makes #7 the perfect choice.
Unbelievably, I already have the first color combo sitting in my cart at Tolt. I first was thinking of doing something in reds, but they didn’t quite call to me when I started playing… I opened this blog post and was like *gasp*! *grin* I can’t wait to see how our matching cardigans look.
Lovely options. I want to sit and go through color combinations now. I like the greens of Combo # 8. 🌲🌵🌳🌴
It’s hard to decide but Nos. 1 and 11 are calling out to me. I see so much yellow trending this fall and it’s the perfect shade.
The brightness of the green in #8 makes this one my favorite !
I think #5 would look great with jeans!
#5 is my favorite! They’re all gorgeous
Color group 1, then 3 , then 2, then 4! Gorgeous colors all! Thanks for putting them together, and thank you for the chance to enter your giveaway!
#7: 0051 + 1702 + 1414 Those blues with that purple!!!!
Either #1 or #5. I think I’ll join the KAL regardless.
I love #5. The colors really pop and would look great with jeans!
I like #10, seconded by #9
I would pick #2
loving combination #1
#4 for me!
Original beige colors from the pattern in Makings. So stinking beautiful!
I would love to make one in 2. 1419 + 1704 + 9427. And # 8 would be lovely as well
Love them all! Great idea to pair them together for those of us who need a little help! Number 4 has my vote! Thanks!
