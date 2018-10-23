New Favorites: Brandi’s neck sculptures

Remember back at the end of last month when I said “Or perhaps I’ll cast on a Grete, if there’s a suitable yarn for it in my stash”? So that happened, and I’ll show it to you as soon as I take some pics, but it’s amazing. And between that and the situation with my too-warm sweater collection and my short attention span right now, I’m kind of obsessed with the idea of a winter wardrobe plan that consists of some very simple long-sleeve tops combined with statement-making neck accessories that also fend off the coming cold, and would be immensely satisfying to knit. I’m once again reminded of the loop stitch Markham Collar (which Tara-Lynn has since sent me and I just dug out) but am also newly fixating on Brandi Harper’s sculptural, convertible head-and-neck-ccesories, the Hoodie (above bottom) and the Shawl Collar (above top). Both would be great with yarns held double or triple, making them great stash busters, as well.
I bought Brandi’s Helena Balaclava pattern awhile back. I love the drama of it. I don’t know if I have suitable yarn, but thanks for reminding me!
hold yarns together!
Just purchased the Hoodie pattern. Thanks for showcasing it!
I’m a big fan of the “long sleeved top + voluminous neckwear” thing. It’s perfect for the mercurial Bay Area weather!
I’m a big fan of the “long sleeved top + voluminous neckwear” + sandals thing for Bay Area weather.
Really!
I really miss that!
