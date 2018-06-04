My pocket-sized life

This is my heart, my mind and my life — the last six months of it, anyway — in the form of a pocket-sized bullet journal, and I’m so deeply attached to it I can hardly even tell you. I’ve been sharing some of the spreads on Instagram the past few months (collected together under #ktminibujo) and have had requests that I write more about it. Ok!
I’ve mentioned before that I’m a lifelong blank-book junkie. I’ve had more diaries, sketchbooks and datebooks than I could count (many of them still in a big rubbermaid tub that moves around with us from place to place) — but it’s been quite a few years. In more recent years, I’ve been tempted by Ryder Carroll’s Bullet Journal system, just because I love both organizational systems and paper so much, but “bujo” is sort of a cross between a planner and a diary. A paper-based planner is not really an option when your days are as complicated as mine, and I’ve never stuck with a diary for more than a few entries at a stretch. Still, I’m drawn to how flexible and customizable the basic concept is, and I’ve incorporated certain aspects of it into my web-based planner system. But seeing examples on Instagram of the incredible spreads and concepts people have come up with, within the larger #bulletjournal ecosystem, is incredibly inspiring to me. And then came my making journal, with its slight nods to bujo here and there. And then came the prototypes for the beautiful memo books (and leather cover) that finally made it into the webshop at the end of last week.
The samples came at a moment when I needed some help, to be honest. The first few months of this year were rough, and I was feeling both frayed and disconnected — from myself and everything else. One day, in looking at some of the “habit trackers” people have designed for themselves, I had an idea for charting my well-being and its influences, and I had the perfect notebook in which to do it! After that, I was besotted with my little book. It’s truly either in my hand, my pocket or right next to me at all times. Its very presence — the act of interacting with it — has done wonders for me.
There’s not much that’s core bujo in it, but it owes everything to the flexible, freeform, ever-evolving ethos of the system. There are no “dailies” or “weeklies” but there is a quarterly overview (a sort of “future log”) where I’ve listed top-level deadlines and initiatives for myself, to keep me focused on the big picture. In addition to my monthly “mood” charts with their occasional one-line entries about the day, there’s a page for each month that serves as a timeline, on which I record the highlights: travel, dinners out, time spent with friends. I’ve tried to make note of what we’re watching or reading or listening to, as I miss having a reading journal. And I’ve found myself actually writing a diary entry at the end of each month, sort of recapping life and where my head is at. But along the way, I’ve found myself craving more visual, dimensional, full-color representations of what I’m up to — to be able to actually SEE what I’m doing — which has taken all sorts of forms: from incorporating my spring make list into my Q2 priorities (which accounts for how much of it I’ve actually gotten done!) to enshrining my 10×10 outfits, logging my bathroom renovation measurements and shopping list, and sketching my Summer of Basics plan. I even included my little summer mood board because it makes me feel happy. I draw pictures and diagrams, glue things in, anything goes! And I have the notion that perhaps I’ll have prints made of a few relevant IG photos from the same time period, and enclose them at the end.
For all the books I’ve filled (or half-filled) in my years, I’ve never had anything like this one — so much more a reflection of the timespan than any written journal or datebook. And I love that I’ve got six months of life rather beautifully encapsulated in this small volume (or will, once the final four spreads are filled with Squam and Portugal this month). At that rate — two of these per year — even if I kept it up for 10 years, it would occupy very little space in the world and yet tell such a story.
So yes, I’m deeply attached to this notebook — the first thing I would reach for in a fire — and thankful to Ryder Carroll and every bujo-er who’s inspired me so far.
. . .
There’s nothing to say a bullet journal has to be beautifully designed or elegantly hand-lettered or anything at all — it can be as simple as what Ryder demonstrates in his video or whatever you want it to be! — but if you want to look at some of the bujo Instagram feeds I find most inspiring, see @abulletandsomelines, @vestiblr, @tinyrayofsunshine (so many others!) and of course @bulletjournal
And you can find my perfect little notebook over at Fringe Supply Co.
Intriguing. Thank you for sharing your experience!
A friend and I were ooohing and aahing over the bound journals. I’ve been tossing a three ring binder type system around in my head for awhile. The main deterrent being awkward clunky plastic binders made in China primarily. Do you know of a three ring sister to your bound journals?
I like 3-ring and often find denim covered ones at Goodwill. The 7.5 x 10 is a favorite. I need the flexibility of paper in and out as I keep grabbing the vegetable garden bk and sketching upholstery. And if you want a page with pockets you can make it or punch 3 holes in just about anything to add it. Not quite as pocket friendly as Karen’s (maybe with a State smock?) but it works for me.
It isn’t three-ring, but this is the one I use: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06Y64C6NQ/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o02_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
LOL, a State Smock would accommodate a notebook that size for sure! Although it might not be very comfortable to have hanging around like that.
I have a really beautiful mini three-ring binder journal from The Container Store. The brand is Russell and Hazel. Here’s a link: https://www.containerstore.com/s?source=form&q=russell+and+hazel&refinements=&submit= You can pick out various paper types (calendar, blank, grid, etc) to put in and they have pretty rubber bands that you can buy if you want to keep it closed as well as other fun little binder accessories.
R&H do make really pretty notebooks.
You can check out my knitting, tracking, and reading journals here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/kraftworkin/sets/72157693280209874, https://www.flickr.com/photos/kraftworkin/albums/72157692681388784, https://www.flickr.com/photos/kraftworkin/albums/72157691319012704
love it!
look up midori travellers notebooks. really customizable. beautiful ideas also at http://www.baum-kuchen.net
LikeLike
Karen your experience is very similar to what I’ve experienced. The flexibility and creativity of a BUJO is so liberating. I’m no longer bound by someone else’s idea of what a “planner” should look like A day if I need it to can take a line, a page or…? One is only limited by one’s imagination. All my to lists are in one spot even the list for an event in 2019. Such a deal!
Yeah, totally. I might want to do something different in June than May … and I can! Making it up on the fly is just everything.
Love these new books, Karen. I’ve been bullet journalling for 3 years now, and it helps me feel less scattered and gives me a place to put all the important things I want to keep track of (like the books I’ve read this year, restaurants I want to go to, etc). I’m tempted to get one of your new dotted notebooks to take with me to Japan in a few weeks, so I can have a smaller and more lightweight book for travel.
I used that tiny guidebook when we were in Paris, scribbling notes all over it, and loved having it be small enough to keep in my hand or my pocket at all times. I’m SO looking forward to making the Squam an Portugal spreads in this one.
Hi! I love the cover and the journals! Quick question: can the leather cover hold more than one journal?
It’s only meant to hold one but you might be able to squeeze two in there at a time, each with its own tie. (Unless you’re like me and you add bulk by sticking all kinds of other stuff in there! In that case, it would be a much tighter fit.)
Thanks for sharing this!! I’m inspired! Overwhelmed…eek! I feel a new obsession coming on!
Sometimes before I fall asleep I fall into one of the bujo hashtag rabbit holes on Instagram, gathering ideas and inspo, and then sleep like a baby. People do such pretty, clever things!
I’ve long wanted to start a making journal. Silly question: are photos just printouts from home?
LikeLike
Yeah, I just print stuff on our little printer, cut it out and glue-tape it in. Although I’m thinking of getting better prints made of IG photos, from one of the many services that do that. The Summer of Basics drawings were done on Fashionary templates, as always, and then cut out.
This kind of recordings and presentations reminds me of my MIL, 90 years strong, who cuts out from magazines or any media paper little ideas of craft items, words, colorful pictures, and makes wonderful notes or thank-you’s, birthday-or-whatever cards and sends these to everyone. It all comes out of her past creative life (quilting)and now she just has a smaller world to continue within.
How will we continue when we grow older beyond the creativite life we now inhabit?
That’s so wonderful — I hope everyone saves them!
similar to matisse who used painted paper and cut shapes for his art in his later years. whatever it takes for us to create is a good thing!
Is it crazy that I just want to know what kind of pencil you’re using? :-)
I love the size of these notebooks! Any chance they or the cover might have an elastic to hold them closed at some point, or do you think I could sew one on? Thanks!
