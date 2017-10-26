New Favorites: Striped cabin

I’m trying SO HARD not to get sucked down the log-cabin rabbithole just yet. Honestly — in addition to how much time I could easily spend just dreaming up ideas for the Log Cabin Make-along — I’m afraid if I decide on a course of action too soon, I won’t be able to resist casting on before New Year’s. However, I ran across this Misha & Puff pattern and nearly fell off my stool, and had to share it right away. They call it simply the Heirloom Blanket, and the palette is exquisite, but I am so wowed by the deft incorporation of speckles and stripes here. This one is entirely made of mitered squares seamed together (which is all fine and dandy) but could also be done with the ninepatch log cabin technique found in MDK’s Log Cabin primer.

I can imagine making this beauty at wrap size and never not wearing it.

