New Favorites: Striped cabin

by

New Favorites: Striped cabin

I’m trying SO HARD not to get sucked down the log-cabin rabbithole just yet. Honestly — in addition to how much time I could easily spend just dreaming up ideas for the Log Cabin Make-along — I’m afraid if I decide on a course of action too soon, I won’t be able to resist casting on before New Year’s. However, I ran across this Misha & Puff pattern and nearly fell off my stool, and had to share it right away. They call it simply the Heirloom Blanket, and the palette is exquisite, but I am so wowed by the deft incorporation of speckles and stripes here. This one is entirely made of mitered squares seamed together (which is all fine and dandy) but could also be done with the ninepatch log cabin technique found in MDK’s Log Cabin primer.

I can imagine making this beauty at wrap size and never not wearing it.

.

PREVIOUSLY in New Favorites: (Holiday) hat mania!

SaveSave

SaveSave

10 thoughts on “New Favorites: Striped cabin

  5. ACH! Yes, indeed! Another road now calling so alluringly. Yikes. I spent enough of my morning yesterday looking at Log Cabin designs. (My favorite quilt pattern if I ever get to it.) ANTICIPATION.

    Like

    Reply

  7. This could be knitted with the techniques in Vivian Hoxbro’s book, “Domino Knitting”. It is definitely SLOW fashion. However, her ideas are good but I don’t see how you can do the mitered pieces as oblong rectangles. I need to think on this, but maybe will not.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s