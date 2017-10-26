New Favorites: Striped cabin

I’m trying SO HARD not to get sucked down the log-cabin rabbithole just yet. Honestly — in addition to how much time I could easily spend just dreaming up ideas for the Log Cabin Make-along — I’m afraid if I decide on a course of action too soon, I won’t be able to resist casting on before New Year’s. However, I ran across this Misha & Puff pattern and nearly fell off my stool, and had to share it right away. They call it simply the Heirloom Blanket, and the palette is exquisite, but I am so wowed by the deft incorporation of speckles and stripes here. This one is entirely made of mitered squares seamed together (which is all fine and dandy) but could also be done with the ninepatch log cabin technique found in MDK’s Log Cabin primer.
I can imagine making this beauty at wrap size and never not wearing it.
.
PREVIOUSLY in New Favorites: (Holiday) hat mania!
the color combo and stripes are definitely what caught my eye. it really makes it a strong contender for the KAL.
LikeLike
Ok, so this may cause me to join my first KAL!
LikeLike
This is fabulous and I am looking for a great project for the new year…
LikeLike
Amazing pattern. Thank you. May be a perfect quilt for my daughters college dorm.
LikeLike
ACH! Yes, indeed! Another road now calling so alluringly. Yikes. I spent enough of my morning yesterday looking at Log Cabin designs. (My favorite quilt pattern if I ever get to it.) ANTICIPATION.
LikeLike
OMG – that blanket is delicious!!!
LikeLike
This could be knitted with the techniques in Vivian Hoxbro’s book, “Domino Knitting”. It is definitely SLOW fashion. However, her ideas are good but I don’t see how you can do the mitered pieces as oblong rectangles. I need to think on this, but maybe will not.
LikeLike
Wowwww!!! This is a wonderful blanket!!!
LikeLike
I love Misha & Puff. I’m longing for their women’s bobble sweater.
LikeLike
agree…the colors are sooooo appealing.
LikeLike