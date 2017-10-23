The cost (and payoff) of handmade

Once again, in light of Slow Fashion October, I’ve been tracking costs on my handmade clothes this year because I wanted to see how it held up over last year’s tally. And again, it’s a weird thing to talk about publicly (at least if you’re a born-and-raised Midwesterner like me), but I think it’s really illuminating in terms of the impact of acquiring less and making what you can, even when some of the handmades are an investment—

SEWN

$18.00 : White linen shell

6.00 : Grey wool pullover

20.00 : Striped muscle tee

54.25 : Blue button-up shirt

12.00 : Olive pants

73.00 : Blue jeans

17.50 : Denim pants

21.25 : Camo pants

——

$222.00 — average cost of $27.75 per garment

KNITTED

$175.00 : Black yoke sweater

213.50 : Camel Channel cardigan

110.00 : Linen Sloper

112.00 : Fisherman sweater

38.50 : Purple lopi pullover

——

$649.00 — average cost of $129.80 per sweater

So even with the top-shelf denim (for my jeans) and a couple of comparatively pricey sweaters in there, I’ve spent a combined average of $87.10 per month on my handmade clothes. If those were the only clothes I had added to my closet this year, and I had spent less than $100 per month, I’d be utterly floored and perfectly satisfied.

However, that’s not all I’ve spent or acquired. Since $87/month represents a savings for me, I’ve been able to invest in some coveted pieces from companies I feel good about supporting, such as my natural Willie jeans, my Elizabeth Suzann silk top, and my State smocks.

Far and away the most astonishing thing to me is I’ve added only about 2-2.5 garments per month to my closet. In my past life, 2 garments would have been a slow day at the mall, not a month’s total, yet in no way do I feel deprived or like I’m making do. Just the opposite: My wardrobe has never been better looking or higher functioning. So my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has inspired and encouraged me in this endeavor.

.

PREVIOUSLY in Slow Fashion October: Slow Fashion Citizen Jen Hewett

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave