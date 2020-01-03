Gone makin’

I’m writing this with a conflicted heart, but I’m here today to let you know that I’m putting the blog on hiatus. Short-term? Long-term? I honestly don’t know. I just know I’ve been writing this blog for 8+ years and I need a break — and a chance to focus on some other projects I can never quite get to. It’s a very hard decision to make because I value your company more than you know, but I’m not going away. I’ll still be knitting and sewing, obviously, and will strive to be better about sharing my makes on Ravelry and on my @karentempler feed on Instagram. I’m also aiming to do more with the @fringesupplyco feed, and I’m thinking of adding links and such to the shop newsletter, so make sure you’re following and subscribed accordingly. (There’s a newsletter signup field in the page footer here). I’m hoping this will lead to MORE creative output from me, and I still want to share it with you — just in different ways, for now.

Of course, Fringe Supply Co. marches on! And there are years’ worth of content in the archives that might be new to you, so I encourage you to explore it:

– All of the free patterns and how-to’s, including the top-down Improv tutorial

– The trove of pattern recs and links and stuff that fall under Finds

– The Hot Tips that make knitting life simpler and less stressful

– The Beginning to Knit archive of posts for anyone starting out or wanting to advance their skills

– And a peek behind the scenes with so many talented makers in Our Tools, Ourselves

Among many other things!

I’m so grateful to you for being here so far, and for all you’ve shared with me and taught me, and I hope you’ve found my work here useful in exchange. There’s definitely a next chapter, and I’m eager for the chance to figure out what shape it takes! So stay tuned, and thank you.

.