Gone makin’

I’m writing this with a conflicted heart, but I’m here today to let you know that I’m putting the blog on hiatus. Short-term? Long-term? I honestly don’t know. I just know I’ve been writing this blog for 8+ years and I need a break — and a chance to focus on some other projects I can never quite get to. It’s a very hard decision to make because I value your company more than you know, but I’m not going away. I’ll still be knitting and sewing, obviously, and will strive to be better about sharing my makes on Ravelry and on my @karentempler feed on Instagram. I’m also aiming to do more with the @fringesupplyco feed, and I’m thinking of adding links and such to the shop newsletter, so make sure you’re following and subscribed accordingly. (There’s a newsletter signup field in the page footer here). I’m hoping this will lead to MORE creative output from me, and I still want to share it with you — just in different ways, for now.
Of course, Fringe Supply Co. marches on! And there are years’ worth of content in the archives that might be new to you, so I encourage you to explore it:
– All of the free patterns and how-to’s, including the top-down Improv tutorial
– The trove of pattern recs and links and stuff that fall under Finds
– The Hot Tips that make knitting life simpler and less stressful
– The Beginning to Knit archive of posts for anyone starting out or wanting to advance their skills
– And a peek behind the scenes with so many talented makers in Our Tools, Ourselves
Among many other things!
I’m so grateful to you for being here so far, and for all you’ve shared with me and taught me, and I hope you’ve found my work here useful in exchange. There’s definitely a next chapter, and I’m eager for the chance to figure out what shape it takes! So stay tuned, and thank you.
.
Will miss reading the blog, but wishing you the best in your ventures.
Thank you for all of the inspiration and information you share here! Here’s to fulfilling creativity and focus! The blog will be missed, but I look forward to following along via Instagram and Ravelry. Thank you!
Thank you Karen! Looking forward to your new journey😊
That’s a loss… but I know how time consuming a blog is… and then all the other platforms. … it is necessary to make decisions. Thank you Karren for all the wonderful blogposts you shared with us. I’ll follow along on Instagram. Happy and creative new year!
I’m sitting here finishing Grete with your modifications. Your blog will be missed but onward and upward to you!
best wishes! i hope the withdrawal symptoms will not be too heavy to me! you will be missed! greetings from belgium
Good idea to give yourself a break–but we’ll miss you.
Best of luck in all of your endeavors!
I applaud your decision to take time off for your own making (and of your own making). Your consistency and dedication to regularly updating it has been admirable. It’s funny that I’m thinking about returning to my own blog (beyond the images of what I’m wearing to teach). I like to think of blogs as ways to expand a certain kind of space when needed (I am not one for long IG posts), and I’m sure you’ll find the return of that space to you exciting. Happy making!
Thank you for being there/here. I’ve truly enjoyed reading your thoughts. Enjoy your time away.
Thank you so much, Karen! The wealth of info here to pop into has no measure. I return again and again. May all of your new adventures be bright!
I feel the same. Your blog is one I never fail to read, and I appreciate your attention to detail, generosity, and accesibility. I wish you all the best.
I’ve enjoyed your blog for a long time and always impressed with the quality of the content. Understand it’s a lot of effort on your part and you may want some of that energy for your life and other projects. Hope you make that happen for you!
Yours is the only blog I follow. Finding someone who did both knitting and sewing, as I do, was a wonderful thing. I’ve enjoyed reading about your projects for a very long time. Thanks for offering a newsletter. I already signed up.
Cheers to you, Karen. I hope your shoulders are feeling a little lighter today. Sending all the best wishes for your next phase. xox
I, too, will miss your blog. Thanks so much for writing it! I have read it probably from the beginning, or very nearly so, and have always enjoyed, and learned from, whatever you chose to write about. I wish you all the best as you go forward.