Favorite New Favorites of 2019

I’m awed every single year when I scroll back through New Favorites to see how many fantastic patterns I’ve posted here, knowing they’re still only a fraction of everything that caught my eye and made me pause in admiration for a moment (or obsess for weeks or months). As is my annual custom, I’ve rounded up my very favorite favorites below — by which I simply mean the ones I personally have the strongest urge to cast on and wear. Each pattern listed includes a link to the post in which it originally appeared, if you want to see what I had to say about it at the time and more of what was featured alongside — or you can scroll through the entirety of New Favorites at any time or just the annual Favorite New Favorites roundups! So much beauty and talent to behold.

MY HIGHEST ESTEEM

In any given year, my absolute favorite pattern is not necessarily the most creative or innovative, and I tend to skew more heavily toward wearability regardless, but in my humble opinion the best pattern of 2019 is equal parts creative/innovative and wearable, above, and that’s Junko Okamoto’s Bouquet Sweater (from Junko’s abstract Bouquet). Her use of RS and WS floats in creating a variety of “bouquets” of flowers that are then asymmetrically scattered across the garment … it’s amazing in the concept and execution, and I have seen several really beautiful examples walking around in the world. I hope in 2020 I may have the courage to make it my colorwork project for the year. (Since I seem to pretty reliably do one per year.)

. . . . .

SWEATERS

top: Column by Hiromi Nagasawa (from Simple pleasures)

row two, left: Tarn by Claire Walls (from Textured yokes)

row two, right: Eva by Julie Weisenberger (from Eva)

middle: Streaks by Keiko Kikuno (from Amirisu 19, all of it)

bottom, left: Escala by Alice Caetano (from Amirisu 19, all of it)

bottom, right: ふっくらケーブル模様のセーター by Yokota/Daruma (from Bulky beauties)

. . . . .

SCARVES and COWL

top: Dyyni by Sari Nordlund (from The ones I’ve been waiting for)

middle left: Isadora by Berroco (from Fall warm-ups)

middle right: No-Cable Cable Scarf by Purl Soho (from Cables for the Cable-averse)

bottom: Lierne Cowl by Bristol Ivy (from Amirisu 19, all of it)

. . . . .

HATS

top: The Dawn Hat by Brandi Harper (from Holiday hat knitting cheat sheet: 10 skill-stretching patterns)

middle left: Oleander Reversible Hat by Laura Chau (from Texture, please!)

middle right: Hatdana by Denise Bayron (from Head kercheifs)

bottom: Hjarn Hat by Amber Platzer Corcoran (from Stranded purl hats)



. . . . .

SOCKS

top: Open Heart by Ainur Berkimbayeva (from Serious sock temptations)

bottom left: Chunky Slipper Socks by Churchmouse (from Simple pleasures)

bottom right: Thaba by Dawn Henderson (from Serious sock temptations)



. . . . .

I should note that my New Favorites picks aren’t always published within the year, and some of these may not have been 2019, but I’d love to hear what your favorites of the year have been!

.

PREVIOUSLY in New Favorites: “Cables” for the cable-averse