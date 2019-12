Hi, friends — just a quick note today to let you know there’s a Warehouse Sale happening over at Fringe Supply Co.! Meaning clearance prices on seconds and odds and ends, while they last. There’s even more variety than what’s pictured here (including a few Porter Bins), and we have very few of some things and quite a lot of others, so click quick! But please do read the listing thoroughly before placing your order.

Back to regular programming tomorrow …