Q for You: What’s your strongest knitting bond?

I’ll be honest and tell you I debated whether to post here about this precious little cardigan, but the point of this blog for me has always been a shared connection with you: fellow knitters of the world who’ve stumbled in here, being people who understand what a mysteriously powerful thing it is to knit, and especially to knit for others. We often describe it as a hug, but what this tiny sweater has really driven home for me is that to knit is to form bonds — some of them beyond description.
This sweater is for my great-niece, Matilda, who lived only a few days. Before she was born, I had envisioned a future hand-me-down. I wanted to knit a Gramps cardigan (because the only thing better than a shawl-collar cardigan is a miniature shawl-collar cardigan) and had picked out this sweet, soft green yarn for it.* As with E’s sweater, I would have made it 6-12 mos size so she’d have time to grow into and out of it before it hopefully got passed on to another baby. When she died, I still very much wanted to knit it and didn’t entirely understand why, but thankfully her mother still wanted it and so I got to have this unexpectedly profound experience. Time spent knitting it these past couple of weeks has been time bonding with her in a way I couldn’t have imagined. I didn’t get to meet her, and she became so real to me as this sweater took shape. And once it became a keepsake, the shape of it changed — I wanted it to be very specific to her. Newborn sized and a pure expression of love.
It’s a gift I hope will convey feelings I don’t have any other way to express.
I’m making this post a Q for You because what I would love in response to this is for you to tell me about the strongest bonds you’ve formed through knitting — with a family member, friend or stranger; someone you’ve knitted for or with, or who has knitted for you? If you’re willing to share, I’d love to hear it.
*The yarn is Bummull in “grass green,” which is a misnomer — it’s more of a dusty mint color, so pretty — and I’ve knitted the smallest size of Gramps on US5 needles with this yarn to get it to be newborn sized. (It’s less than one ball.) I added the garter ridges above the ribbing and did a garter-stitch button band minus the shawl collar, but otherwise it’s true to the pattern.
Oh my goodness. I am so sorry. And glad that you can find some solace in making Matilda this beautiful little sweater. Thinking of you and your family….
I can feel the pain of losing a child. I also lost a child 39 years ago, but I had 18 years to see him grow and his potential. When I read or hear about someones loss the sadness wells up in me. One thing I have learned is to not hold it in. Feel free to to talk about it. My bond is to enjoy my family. I have 5 little Great Grandchildren to knit for, 7,4,3,2 and 22 months, but taking care of husband and home (especially husband) doesn’t leave much time.
I’m deeply sorry about your son but glad you have all those greats to pour love into.
Mine has been making hats for all my grandkids…over and over, heh. They love that Grammie can just make a hat in a color they are loving.
I’m so sorry for your loss, and for Matilda’s mother’s, as well.
I’m sure they think you’re made of magic. ✨
I felt my eyes brim reading about Matilda. Even to lose a child in utero is terribly painful, and so many women experience that. But to lose a child who came out into the world, I can’t grasp the enormity of that sorrow. What a wonderful thing you made, Karen.
I took up knitting when my mother died too young. She was a creative spirit who knit, crocheted, tatted, embroidered, sewed, gardened and cooked everything from scratch. She had taught me to knit as a kid and I made a few beginner things and didn’t really continue. After she died I desperately needed something tangible to feel connected to her, and so I picked the needles up. I knew to do the knit and purl stitches, that was all. That was 2004. It’s been 15 years, and I haven’t put them down.
I’m so sorry you lost your mom at such a young age, and glad you have that connection. Every time I sew, literally, I think of my mom teaching me how to thread her machine, so she’s always a part of every project. I can imagine that will be a kind of comfort when she’s gone
One of the vivid memories of the days after my son died (it was sudden and unexpected) was having to go home and take his babygrows off the dryer. All babies should have a hand knit and I’m glad that something beautiful made with love has been made for Mathilda. And please tell her parents that it is possible to get back to happy / normal after such a devastating loss even if it doesn’t feel possible right now. All my love to them and you xxx
I have only a fractional sense of that feeling and am so sorry for what you’ve been through. And thank you for those thoughts.
What a lovely gift for Matilda’s mom—and for you, imbued with a range of emotions, healing, and love. And a perfect, soft green, such a healing color and symbolic of life.
It really is the perfect color.
I, too, am very sorry for your family’s loss of sweet Matilda! How wonderful that you can offer some comfort to your niece through knitting (which also gives the knitter peace and comfort)! Baby sweaters are my favorite garment to knit. You can feel creative and accomplished in a gratifyingly short time and they are so cute! When I began to run out of babies in my own family, I started a tradition of knitting a 6-12 month size sweater for my close friend’s new grand babies. Apparently there are no knitters in most of these families, so the sweaters are much appreciated and I have formed new friendships with these lovely young parents. Truly a bonding experience!
Thank you. And I can understand wanting to make as many baby sweaters as possible. They’re so incredibly darling.
So sorry for your loss, Karen.
My grandmother didn’t speak English, and I never learned Chinese. But I have vivid memories of spending days at her house while she sat in her rocking chair and knit. Her home was full of handknit flowers – each of them modeled after real flowers; irises and crocuses and roses and lilies. I always loved them, and every time we went to visit we’d come home with more flowers.
I didn’t learn to knit until after she passed away. I have a small vase with some of her flowers in my bedroom now. Now that I knit, I appreciate them even more, and they’re a warm reminder of her.
That’s an amazing story. Thank you so much for sharing it.
Last year, I made hats for my parents, siblings, their partners and my in-laws in the weeks leading up to Christmas. As I made each one I thought about the person I was knitting for. I felt this incredible connection to each of them as I worked. There is definitely something that connects us to each other through this craft, those we knit for and the knitters who came before us.
I do think it’s nearly impossible to knit and not be aware of it as this tradition that is passed from one person to another. And I’m not sure why that’s so palpable when that’s true of everything! It’s such a wonderfully mysterious thing.
One of my close friends taught me to knit 15 year ago, and I think of all the visits we have enjoyed knitting together through life stages. She has had two bouts with cancer over the past few years, and the time spent together knitting while she endured and healed are precious. It inspires reflection on all the feelings and moments in time that get stitched into each garment we knit. The conversations had, soft comfort of the yarn held, interested strangers who engaged in conversation about knitting, memories made and honored over/by/through knitting make it a unique meditation that binds us together. Your blog is a celebration of that. Thinking of you and your family as you mourn. Thank you for sharing.
Thank you for this, beautifully put.
I hope this does not sound selfish but the bond is with myself. I knitted straight scarves until age 58 when I said I want to make a hat without a seam! So I feel knitting and I will be old dear friends as it is now my one constant.
II do knit for friends and each project has them in my thoughts when knitting. Pretty awesome how that works.
I support that.
I learned to knit and bake Christmas cookies from my Tante Kristi from Norway. She and her husband were like a third set of grandparents, especially since most of my actual grandparents died rather young. Almost 50 years later, I can still feel Kristi with me when I knit and bake. My mother painted a picture is my first knitting lesson with Kristi, and it is a treasure.
Oh wow, that is a treasure.
My mother (91 years old) returned a cowl that I had knit for her. I frogged it, with a tinge of resentment, and knit myself a hat and mittens with the yarn. In some strange way, it has become a positive connection to her. Funny thing, she does not remember the cowl or that she returned it. I love the hat and mittens and thank her everytime that I wear them.
That’s hilarious, I love it.
I feel a special bond when I make something to send to someone who lives far away. I’ve knitted hats and socks to send to faraway friends and family, or sewn project bags for knitting friends, and it’s so nice to feel that connection and think of the people you miss while you are knitting for them. I also knitted socks for my grandma, who doesn’t live far away, but is the one who taught me to knit, and it felt so special to be able to give back by making her some warm fuzzies.
I’m sure she was thrilled to have those.
I’m reading this after putting down my sweater knitting for my 4 month grandson and I understand you completely. Others have scoffed at my project choice as it will fit just a mere minute, but we really never do know how many minutes we have to offer up love. This is my gift of love. Thank you for sharing, and I am sorry for your loss and that of your family.
Exactly that.
My knitted bond is thankfully a much more joyful experience. When asking my grandsons which knitted hat they would like and showing them different patterns the middle child pointed to one. When I explained the dinosaur wasn’t on the hat he exclaimed “I know, I want the sweater too!”
Knitting the sweater with a dinosaur in intarsia was quite a challenge, but when my daughter sent a picture of him sleeping in it my heart sang.
It’s like being able to hug him every time he chooses to wear it.
I think we often forget that the loss of a child affects aunts, uncles, and cousins in a unique way. That you’ve been able to work with mourning and the loss of who you hoped Matilda would become, and that you can hold on to her in this way is a precious thing.
Frankly, one of my strongest bonds in the knitting world is the one I share with you, and I am forever grateful for you.
I feel the same way, Liz, thank you for your friendship.
My great-aunt taught me to knit and crochet when I was 4 years old. Her daughter (my second cousin) took me to craft fairs every year and we would sit and knit together for hours at a time. I grew to love all needlecrafts and I still consider it one of my primary relaxation and creative expression activities. I still have vivid memories of my time spent with them. It was probably the best part of my childhood.
I love that.
Knitting is my life line, it connects me to my past, my lovely nany and all the wonderful talent gifts she passed on to me. Knitting reminds me how simple meditative , repetitive stitching can be to soothe my soul, to listen deeply while doing it. I don’t do lace anymore, just lovely stockinette and garter, love the textural effects of garter. Love the feel and colors of all the new yarns. Deep bright greens and fuschia…sigh…
I was taught European, and my mom knit American. My grandmother taught me and the lady across the street supported my journey through projects. When I watched Mom knit, and anyone else who threw the yarn over, I have no idea what is happening. Remembering all 3 of them is a great memory.
I think this story is a great example as to how “making” pulls us through pain. It honors the difficulty but pulls us through.
Blessings to all.
Thank you.
I only knit for people I love, and have knit many sweaters, hats, socks, etc for family members. Years ago, my sister found out she was having a girl, and I knit a while cardigan with a pink heart on it just for her. She died at birth, and never got to wear the sweater. My sister had three more kids, all boys, and they all wore that sweater when they were babies. I loved that she dressed her boys in their sister’s sweater as a reminder of her.
Thank you for sharing this story with me, Brenda.
I made a beautiful little hat and cardigan for my partner’s niece before she was born. The items were extra special because his family doesn’t have any knitters or crafters, so this was the first baby to be welcomed with handcrafts. Unfortunately, we lost her – she was stillborn. Her parents buried her in my handknits. Her mother was so grateful to have something special to keep her warm.
I haven’t spent much time with my partner’s family, and never got to meet this baby. Knowing that I was able to give them some comfort is a powerful thing, and helps me feel closer to them.
I began knitting a scarf when my grandmother was dying, out of yarn from a festival that I had been saving for some unknown purpose, in autumnal colors that reminded me of her. I brought it with me when I traveled to visit her. I knew that it would be the last time we saw each other, and I worked on the scarf during quiet moments, when she was resting and the family was all sitting together in the living room. It was a sad and surprisingly peaceful time.
I took the scarf-in-progress back home with me and continued to work on it. My grandmother died a couple of weeks later, and I ended up running out of one of my yarns a few rows from the end. Unable to reorder any more of the yarn, my heart sank. Then it occurred to me that I had a small stash of handspun yarn that my grandmother, who had been a fiber artist herself, had made many years earlier. One of the yarns was a perfect match for the scarf, just a little brighter than the other skein. I knitted the last couple of rows using my grandmother’s yarn, and I still think of her every time I wear it.
What an incredible way to have her with you.