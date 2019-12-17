New Favorites: “Cables” for the cable averse

Now me, I love cables and I love a chart. I’m a visual person and I also think cable knitting is a blast, so my idea of a dream pattern is a simple cable chart I can glance at and memorize, then settle in with my yarn and needles and cable away to my heart’s content, barely if ever consulting the pattern. That means my least favorite thing is a written pattern full of row after row of instructions to which I have to pay close attention and try to keep my place. HOWEVER, I know (and respect!) that the opposite is true for some of you — those who like a pattern written, not charted, and the fewer cables the better. But who doesn’t love the look of them, right? So this one is for the cable- and chart-averse: Two written patterns — both of them free, no less — for cable-looking designs without a single cable cross anywhere in the text.
TOP: No-Cable Cable Scarf by Purl Soho offers the look of diamond cables with none of the cabling
BOTTOM: Neighborhood Holiday Hat by Amber Platzer Corcoran likewise uses only increases and decreases but gives the look of sinuous traveling cables
UNRELATED SALE NEWS: Today is my birthday and I’m giving you a one-day discount! Everything under Tools & Supplies at fringesupplyco.com — needles and sets, pouches, OUR Yarn, scissors, balm and more — is 15% off today when you use the code TOOLTIME at checkout.
(Good only on orders placed December 17, 2019 CST, for in-stock items. Not retroactive, not redeemable for cash.)
I’ve been learning “cables” by working on the beautiful Tanemaki cowl. It’s a great way to learn how to read a chart, it knits up fast and the end product is gorgeous. Plus only a skein and a half of yarn!!
Oh, what a cool texture! That looks like fun.
Thank you Karen. you are encouraging. Slowly,slowly i’m making things. You have open up my eyes to see that I can create a wardrobe that is practical and beautiful. I have gaps in my wardrobe. One was an apron so I made the Purl Soho cross back apron and I love it with the french seams and the thick straps. (I do like the no cable cable scarf too.)
Karen, you have inspired me!
That’s so kind of you to say, Gillian, thank you. And I’ve been wanting to make that apron, but to wear as a garment — one of these days!
YES to cables, always! I also just really enjoy looking at cable charts and seeing the design right there before my eyes.
The Delicate Cable Scarf (https://www.purlsoho.com/create/2019/01/07/delicate-cable-scarf/) has long been a favorite, and I’m seriously thinking of knitting it into a blanket. (It’s also a free pattern.)
That would be dreamy!
