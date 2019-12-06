Holiday Hewett + Elsewhere

Before I get to the links list, today is the launch of our annual Limited Edition “Holiday Hewett” Field Bag! This year’s is a reprise of our December 2016 print (which was grey on grey), this time in toffee-colored ink on natural canvas, and it is a beauty! It will be available at 9am CT [UPDATE: It’s now live!], and I repeat: It is a Limited Edition! These sell out every year so if you want one, please don’t hesitate.
And with that, some Elsewheres!
— If you loved my Grace pullover, good news: The pattern, by Denise Bayron, is now available on its own
— If you’re a charity knitter in the US or Canada, here’s a chance to get some donated yarn for your cause
— I’m obsessed with the new Hosta pattern from my friends at Fancy Tiger! (Did I say this already? I’ve been waiting impatiently for months …)
— “Making my own clothes transformed my body image — and my life”
— How about making a peace and justice advent calendar?
— and I love these simple framed quilt blocks
Have a cozy weekend, everyone! Thank you for reading.
.
Lovely post—quiet, inspirational. Thank you!