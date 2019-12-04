New Favorites: Texture, please!

This happens every time I’ve been knitting stockinette for weeks on end: I am dying for a cable or a juicy knit-purl stitch pattern! Any of these would do quite nicely:
TOP: Tallervo cardigan by Sari Nordlund, cables so plump you could lose small objects in them
MIDDLE LEFT: Starlight and Mischief Hat by Lavanya Patricella, straightforward and satisfying cables that do an about-face
MIDDLE RIGHT: The Stanley cardigan by Vanessa Pellisa, richly geometric knit-purl texture
BOTTOM: Oleander Reversible Hat by Laura Chau, simple reversible cables that look great and keep those synapses firing
Thank you for this post! I bought the current issue of PomPom! I just love that cabled sweater! I’m penciling it in for 2020!
I only knit things with cables or texture, just can’t do stockingette or garter stitch. Cables are so much more fun. I’m working on this very cabley Norah Gaughan cardigan: https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/08-cable-cardigan
That whole issue of Pom Pom is great. I just subscribed.
It amazes me how PomPom can produce such great patterns issue after issue! That cable sweater is lovely.
And I also love the reversible hat – that is going to go on my needles ASAP, I’ve been needing a new hat desperately.