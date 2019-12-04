New Favorites: Texture, please!

New Favorites: Texture, please! (knitting patterns)

This happens every time I’ve been knitting stockinette for weeks on end: I am dying for a cable or a juicy knit-purl stitch pattern! Any of these would do quite nicely:

TOP: Tallervo cardigan by Sari Nordlund, cables so plump you could lose small objects in them

MIDDLE LEFT: Starlight and Mischief Hat by Lavanya Patricella, straightforward and satisfying cables that do an about-face

MIDDLE RIGHT: The Stanley cardigan by Vanessa Pellisa, richly geometric knit-purl texture

BOTTOM: Oleander Reversible Hat by Laura Chau, simple reversible cables that look great and keep those synapses firing

PREVIOUSLY in New Favorites: Amirisu 19 (all of it!)

4 thoughts on “New Favorites: Texture, please!

  4. It amazes me how PomPom can produce such great patterns issue after issue! That cable sweater is lovely.
    And I also love the reversible hat – that is going to go on my needles ASAP, I’ve been needing a new hat desperately.

