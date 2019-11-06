Holiday hat knitting cheat sheet: 10 skill-stretching patterns

Hats are the best. A great way to learn to knit (or crochet!), pick up new skills, add variety to your queue, get that “I made it!” feeling fast. And of course, they don’t require a lot of yarn and they’re the perfect handmade gifts: The receiver is wowed with something you made yourself — without your spending a month or more making it! For this round of the holiday hat knitting cheat sheet, as I did with our Fringe Hatalong Series a few years ago (6 free patterns), I’ve organized it by the skills involved, from what I think of as the simplest to most challenging. You may dispute the order, and of course there’s no requirement that you knit them all or in this sequence, but if you’re looking for some fun patterns for charity or holiday gift knitting, and the chance to maybe pick up some new skills in the process, check out these gems that have caught my eye this year—
1: Crochet!
The Dawn Hat by Brandi Harper
2: A little bit of slip-stitch (plus folded brim)
Understory by Alyssa Coffey
3: Slip-stitch faux cables
September Hat by Caroline Dick (free pattern, and there’s more where that came from)
4: Mosaic x 3 (aka 2-color slip-stitch)
Incise by Hunter Hammersen
5: A spot of cabling
Northern Peak by Jill Zielinski
6: 2-color stranded knitting
Eye Catcher Hat by Jennifer Berg
7: Brioche rib
Hester’s Hat by Lori Versaci
8: Brioche basketry
Baskets of Brioche Hat by Lavanya Patricella
9: Lace
Penny Hat by Tin Can Knits
10: Lace + bobbles!
York by Courtney Kelley (see also)
And for lots more gift knitting ideas and pattern roundups, give this page a scroll!
.
PREVIOUSLY in New Favorites: Serious sock temptations
Just what I needed! Thank you!
Was already planning to knit the Eye Catcher as a gift for my son in law – SSHHH!!
After seeing the price of some hats (almost $10) I am very confused why people complain about the price of the excellent Purl Soho patterns. These high prices for a hat might be the reason that there are not many projects on the needles.
On the other hand, independent designers put many hours of work and upfront money into each pattern they create. They should be paid reasonably for their work. There are plenty of free patterns for people on a budget. I am grateful that independent designers continue to take the risk and bring their new ideas and creativity to us in the form of patterns for sale. I didn’t see any patterns for $10, but even that doesn’t seem like so much when you consider that you can use the pattern forever, and support someone doing original, creative work.
Love these so much! Thank you, Karen.
Great hats! Thanks.
FYI, the link at the bottom comes back to this page.
It’s actually a full scroll of all the posts like this one!
I am making this hat as a gift this year: https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/all-your-hard-work-runed
Amused by the possibilities offered by the runes. :)
Hat knitting season is fully underway here. Just finished my second Viola by Noriko Ho (https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/viola-23) and am about to cast on Debutant (https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/debutante-hat) and Opari (https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/opari).
Now if the recipients could NOT lose them this year, that’d be great.
❤️