Queue Check — October 2019

It’s officially knitting season. I know because my brain is like “What’s a sewing machine?” and my fingers are like “Why are we not knitting?” I am knitting, but it’s also officially peak crazy season for me with work, so there’s little time for anything else. But as it goes, by squeaking in a row before bed here and there I’ve crossed the magic dividing line, and my cardigan-in-progress now has sleeve caps and a body. I’m absolutely dying to get to the shawl collar on it, and given that it’s as much knitting as a sleeve, I think I’m going to change up the order a bit on this one and finish the body first (which I usually do last), so I can do the collar next, then the sleeves last. I’m convinced that having that collar on there will light a fire under me and I’ll race through the sleeves so I can wear it.
But I’m also pondering baby sweaters. I’ve got two tiny new great-nieces (cousins to each other), and the circumstances for their arrivals are complicated. So I feel strongly that my first baby cardigans are in order. I just need to settle on patterns and yarn and then they’ll take precedence over this lovely green stockinette beast. Feel free to tell me your all-time favorite baby sweater patterns!
(This is an Improv sweater in Kelbourne Woolens’ Andorra, held double. Lykke needles via Fringe Supply Co.)
The Baby For Jacket by Isabel Demarchais. I call it the Princess Charlotte sweater.
https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/baby-fir-jacket
I have made this sweater so many times in so many different colors! https://mariannaslazydaisydays.blogspot.com/2014/06/boy-or-girl-top-down-baby-jacket.html?spref=pi
Not fancy, but I love EZ’s Baby Surprise Sweater. I’ve made at least 7 of them, and every time I am perplexed by how such a shape can turn into a sweater. And if you use a striping sock yarn you get all sorts of color play (and I do think baby sweaters are one place where superwash wool is called for).
The Baby Surprise Jacket and February Baby Sweater (Baby Sweater on Two Needles),both by Elizabeth Zimmerman,and Little Ivanhoe (free on Ravelry)
In Threes by Kelly Herdrich is a quicker knit but very darling, and Springtime in Hollis by Teresa Cole, which is more involved but so worth it.
Ever since I saw a Norwegian Fir cardigan on display at my LYS I’ve been plotting to make one. I love to knit Elizabeth Zimmerman’s Baby Surprise Jacket. Not a cardigan but I also love Ysolda’s Wee One.
I will add another vote for the BSJ. It really is a marvel of construction, and the flip, flip, voila at the end is true legerdemain. I don’t think it woks for adult humans but it fits babies beautifully.
Every knitter MUST make one, and because it is simplicity itself, every knitter who can do a knit stitch CAN make one.
I strongly recommend the baby sweater designs by PetiteKnit (on Revelry or petite knit.com). I have a 3-year-old daughter and have knit several of her designs now, a couple in multiple sizes, and have loved them all. Her patterns have a very modern and clean sensibility that I think new parents will really appreciate. Especially love Anker’s jacket, Carl’s cardigan, and Anna’s summer cardigan. Also some really lovely bonnets!
Baby sweaters are the best! I’ve made lots of Flax sweaters for babies, it really leaves you room to play around with different colors (stripes, fair isle, etc) and you can do the garter panel or not. And it’s super fast!
Lancashire Dream and Eole are my two favorites for baby girls (and they actually fit newborns!). 😊
I’ve made several versions of TinCanKnits Gramps cardigan. I just can’t stop! The shawl collar is so cozy, and the sweater is adorable.
I have made the Puerperium Cardigan by Kelly Brooker at least ten times. Every new Mom loved it. It is free on Ravelry and she did design a multi size pattern for bigger babies.
Renee Callahan has a new design for a baby sweater called Baby Angelus – looks adorable.
I’ve made about 4 Livie cardigans by Carrie Bostick Hoge. The one button makes it easy for adults and children to operate. And I just really enjoy the process of knitting it. Always gets compliments as well :) https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/livie
Newborn vertebrae! I have a newborn and those cardigans are so practical and helpful! I use them every day
Welcome to your nieces !
May I suggest the Korrigan pattern ? It may not be the best written pattern ever, but the result is just beautiful. https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/korrigan
I also like Wee Enveloppe, the construction is very funny : https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/wee-envelope
https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/beginners-jacket
I’ve knit at least four of these and love them!
I really like this pattern: https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/puerperium-cardigan
It’s can be customized in terms of sleeve length and it is a quick knit.
Knit a hoodie. Check out Tuk on Ravelry.
Yes! The Newborn Vertebrae (Puerperium cardigan) is the best. It’s perfect for new babies because you can get it off and on easily, and is designed with a minimal amount of fabric on the front so if baby spits up, the cardigan doesn’t get dirty. Great in wool or cotton.Plus the designer is a Kiwi, win-win! 😁
Coco knits has a lovely v neck cardigan for wee people. Knit top down with all her clever construction details.
The Whitfield Shorty by Anne Hanson starts at a size 18m in worsted weight, but I’ve knit it for babies in sport and fingering weights. It can also be made into a vest and with or without the collar. It’s one of my go-to designs for the little ones.