New Favorites: Serious sock temptations

Right on the heels (har!) of that conversation about how socks are the perfect travel project but I’m not a sock knitter, I’m feeling tempted by socks. No doubt fueled by your comments as well as the extremely cute pair of Harper socks that my friend Jen just finished. Sock temptation happens to me once in awhile but somehow the socks never do. Will any of these make it from my favorites list to my needles?

TOP: Open Heart by Ainur Berkimbayeva are some darling slipper socks

MIDDLE LEFT: Block Party Socks by Dawn Henderson are simple-cute footies

MIDDLE RIGHT: Thaba also by Dawn Henderson are the full sock-knitting commitment, but oh so cute!

BOTTOM: Willard Socks by Alicia Plummer are basically the dense house socks of my dreams

p.s. I’m still working on my India tale for you! I’m a bit swamped, having been gone and then come back right at my very busiest work moment of the year, and I also underestimated the challenge of boiling it down into words! But soon, soon.

.

