Pre-Fall Wardrobe Planning: Linen meets wool (eventually)

Do you abide by any of those old “rules” like “no white after Labor Day”? I’m so indifferent to them I don’t think I’d ever even heard the prohibition against linen after Labor Day until I moved to Nashville. But my feeling is as long as the weather insists on hovering around the 100-degree mark, I insist on clinging to my linen wardrobe. Especially since I’ve been busily building it up these past several weeks! And the minute I get the brief opportunity to don the magical pairing of linen and wool, I will unapologetically do so.
We’re nowhere near that point yet, but I am distracting myself from the heat with fantasies of how I can put things together that look a tiny bit more like Fall (while still wearing like Summer) as well as what those first just-barely-sweater-weather pairings might look like. (See also, THIS.)
Recent makes pictured include my black linen tunic and my ivory smock vest, plus linen pants in toffee, stripe and pomelo. The third and fourth tops pictured are both by my longtime Internet friend Jo Abellera of Kkibo, both stunning, which I was extremely luck to get for my birthday at the end of last year when I visited her workspace in CA.
What a dreamy wardrobe!!! Love it!
I have heard the rule growing up in Southern Louisiana, but I only ever heard it applied to shoes! We always put up our white shoes when the weather got cold. But it’s so silly (plus I’ve heard that origin of the tradition was upper class southern women trying to make up arbitrary social rules to distinguish themselves from middle/lower class women) I’ve ignored it for years very happily. No negative consequences or even comments so far haha!
My mother (who loved keeping up with fashions) had strict rules about “Spring/Summer” clothes and “Fall/Winter” clothes and exactly when they were pulled out of storage – comfort and temperatures had nothing to do with it. White in winter? Oh my! Now I look back on all of that (some of which I did automatically for years) and think … really? And most likely the fashion police will not bother with me but roll their eyes and move on. Linen and wool? That sounds comfortable AND gorgeous!
One spring I took my daughter to Boston to visit colleges. It was warm, but there were still bits of snow, and it was definitely before Memorial Day. She put on white pants, so I told her the rule about white only in summer, not wanting her to be judged on her wardrobe choice. Her response? “Mom, white is a COLOR, not a SEASON.” So, having now been schooled, I say, go for it!