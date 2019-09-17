New Favorites: Bulky beauties

Like any human heart, mine often wants what it can’t have. Or shouldn’t have, anyway. In this case: any more bulky sweaters! Ohhhh the joy of a quickly knit sweater, the profound coziness of pulling one on when the weather is right. It’s soooo goooood. I know I’m supposed to be focusing on lighter, less warm sweaters to bring my closet in line with my climate, but I’m gazing longingly at these —

TOP: ふっくらケーブル模様のセーター by Yokota/Daruma features a simple cable at dramatic scale (Japanese only)

BOTTOM LEFT: Ramsay by Whitney Hayward is fisherman-level cables in light-as-air yarn

BOTTOM RIGHT: Cleburne Cardigan also by Whitney Hayward is a simple cardigan made special with striking colorwork

I mean, it’s not like they’re superbulky …

.

PREVIOUSLY in New Favorites: Textured yokes