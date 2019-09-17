New Favorites: Bulky beauties

Like any human heart, mine often wants what it can’t have. Or shouldn’t have, anyway. In this case: any more bulky sweaters! Ohhhh the joy of a quickly knit sweater, the profound coziness of pulling one on when the weather is right. It’s soooo goooood. I know I’m supposed to be focusing on lighter, less warm sweaters to bring my closet in line with my climate, but I’m gazing longingly at these —
TOP: ふっくらケーブル模様のセーター by Yokota/Daruma features a simple cable at dramatic scale (Japanese only)
BOTTOM LEFT: Ramsay by Whitney Hayward is fisherman-level cables in light-as-air yarn
BOTTOM RIGHT: Cleburne Cardigan also by Whitney Hayward is a simple cardigan made special with striking colorwork
I mean, it’s not like they’re superbulky …
.
I here you. Just finished a lace weight sweater, and immediately went for a worsted weight for the next project!
May I say I love the kettle even more than the sweater in the first pic ? ;-P
This is making me think of all the gorgeous Alafosslopi patterns out there. But Karen, do not make any of these! I am breaking out in a sweat just thinking of these sweaters in your climate.
We are having an annoying heat wave in the Twin Cities just as I was about to put away my summer clothes and pick up my languishing Hildur. So funny, because ask me in a couple of months and a heat wave will be a very welcome thing indeed…
I figure that there are enough cold cold days here, even if that enough is a small number, to justify knitting a couple of hearty sweaters for winter.
And if I only wear them a handful of times a year, they’ll last well into older age. ;)