Happy Friday, friends. I’ve got a nice varied stack of Elsewhere links for you below, but one tangential one first — from Grace Bonney as she closed Design Sponge after 15 years, a bit of advice I can simultaneously nod along with and continue to learn from, and I hope others will too: How to handle (and learn from) being called out. Please read and pass it along!

• Well said, Denise, and obviously about knitting as well: “Sewing has taught me that I’m in charge of the image I present to the world.”

• Does anyone have a spare copy of this to sell me?

• I love this crochet swimsuit

• The fashion industry’s diversity problem

• Three new-to-me, WOC-owned, slow-fashion brands I’m loving: Emme (totally brilliant upcycling and more), Chelsea Bravo (hand-painted casual wear) and Proclaim (“inclusive nude” bras and bodysuits)

• Maybe this is the one to get me going: Quilted hexagon potholders (perhaps at coaster size?)

• This sleeve swatch [heart eyes!] — and it takes me back to this ol’ gem

• “Systematic overproduction just isn’t sustainable, no matter how you spin it.”

• This doll outfit in my size, please (Which takes me back to these beauties!)

• Next-level yoke (click the little right arrow on the first image)

• Stunning shibori

• And wowwwwww

