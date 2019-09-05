New Favorites: Textured yokes

I’m still hosting an internal debate about my fall sweater. Now, in addition to the allover texture options, I’m weighing textured yoke possibilities. These are just a few of the contenders, along with previously mentioned Anker’s Sweater and Eldingar—
TOP: Tarn by Claire Walls
MIDDLE LEFT: Astragal by Ainur Berkimbayeva
MIDDLE RIGHT: Ocean by Christina Danaee
BOTTOM: Mio by Paula Pereira
.
PREVIOUSLY in New Favorites:
They are all so beautiful ! Looks soft and cosy and the drawings are awesome 😍
I’ve been drawn to Ayako Monier’s “Tessarina,” maybe with a mock turtleneck and elbow-length sleeves. The yoke is stunning!
I’ll have to look it up!
Yes! Textured yokes are so pretty, and a great mix of interesting and relaxing knitting. I love the hem detail on Astragal. That’s going in my queue :)
I made Norah Gaughan’s Forster as part of the MDK Norah KAL. Gorgeous cables. https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/forster
Interchange is also a stunning collection of yokes. As is the MDK Field Guide No. 9. So many choices!
This is what I love most about this blog–it’s the best place to stay up to date and find things I want to add to my Ravelry “favourites”. Thanks for the inspiration.
Two of my knitting friends are working on this pullover:
https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/modern-art-4
Single pattern not yet available through Ravelry
but apparently the book has several other patterned yoke sweaters as well.
Karen – Being broad shouldered as are you, wondering if Astragal may be the best choice?… Wouldn’t this sweater bring more attention up and away from broad shoulders?
I like Astragal but don’t like the reverse stockinette.
Would the upper pattern get lost against the knit side?