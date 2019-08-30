Q for You: What are your Fall making plans?

Hi, friends. How was your week? I’m supposed to be out of town right now but the universe has been tossing up nonstop roadblocks this week, to the point of also derailing my blog output. So rather than being ready to talk about my Fall making plans, or sharing a meaty Elsewhere list, I’m here asking about yours! (Mine are uncertain anyway — I’m hoping you’ll help get me unstuck.)
So that’s my Q for You for the long weekend: What are your Fall making plans? I want to hear about your knitting and/or sewing goals, patterns you’re fixated on, anything you’re willing to tell me!
And I’m also still hoping to finish crocheting my hat this weekend, even though I didn’t get the road-trip hours I was counting on … I’d love to hear your weekend plans, too!
PREVIOUSLY in Q for You: What’s your time-worthy detail?
Funny you should ask! Yesterday I spent a few hours in Belfast Maine, my fav shopping town. At the fabulous Fiddlehead Artisans, I got some fabric to line a soft lawn skirt I want to make, and stumbled across some teal wool crepe for a winter skirt. Then I poked into a popup bead shop and got some beads to go on a lace shawl I want to knit. Pattern undecided, but yarn and beads procured! I also swung through Heavenly Yarns on my way back to the car. Didn’t get anything, but I scoped out the kidsilk haze colors for a variation of the diaphanous raglan that I want to make. That should keep me pretty busy! Plus I just signed up for a craft fair in November, so I need to crank out some hats and other small items.
My plan is to hem my Parkside shorts (that have been sitting there for a ridiculous amount of time waiting for a hem) so I can wear them hiking this weekend and make a Grainline Alder Shirtdress out of denim (the perfect summer to fall garment with the addition of a sweater!). Can’t wait to see your finished hat!
high-waisted rigid jeans
flannel shirtdress
slinky black pleated mid-calf skirt
christmas Stasis sweater
Right now, I’m working on a little cardigan for Rhinebeck. Weirdly enough, I found some old printed out instructions from an old magazine (no pics), and I thought I knew what sweater they were for. So I started knitting it, and discovered that it was for some unknown sweater. LOL! I’m finishing it, anyway. I hope I like it. Next, I fell in love with a vest that Patrick Simmons was wearing in “A Murder is Announced” ( the Acorn version). so I created the colorwork chart to match, and I’m going to use Brooklyn Tweed’s Alberta vest pattern directions with my color chart. This pattern has got the steeking instructions and everything!
1. Perth Cardi: lightweight fall cardigan in wool/alpaca fingering (Drops Flora) knitted loosely at DK gauge. Fall is all about chilly mornings and warm afternoons. My first Perth Cardi wore out after 6 years of wear (it was useful in its old age for reading in bed), my second was adopted by my daughter for her life in San Francisco. I really, really need a replacement.
2. Wiksten Haori: this time I’m thinking about a lined version, mid-length, in denim with (possibly) Liberty cotton print lining for colour pop.
3. Mohair/wool loose pullover, designed but not yet knitted: shape inspired by Carol Sunday’s “Jane Morris”, lace panels inspired by Wendy Bernard’s “Japanese Stitches Unraveled”.
I won’t get all of this done before I head off to teach at KnitEast, but I’m not yet giving up!
I had surgery six weeks ago and thought I would be getting a lot more done while recovering, but that didn’t happen. I finally got a summer dress cut out (we’ve had triple digits here and will be in the 90’s through September and into October) and will hopefully sew it today. I’ve got a Heartgyle sock on the needles, and an All the Angles shawl (with a section I have to frog, big mistake) that are for Christmas presents.
I have 3 sweaters to get going on but living in SoCal makes it difficult to get enthused enough to start – it’s just so hot. I’m almost done with the third panel of my Alabama Chanin swing skirt – one to go! I have fabric for 2 Wiksten haoris, a couple of heavy linen pants no. 1 and a Wiksten dress. Also a pile of already cut needle cord skirts that just need to be sewn. I’m feeling extremely ambitious and just a little overwhelmed.
We’re off to our friends condo in Oxnard harbor for the long weekend. Lots of reading, cooking, drinking and laughing in our future! Happy weekend everyone!
Trying to focus on things, but who knows!
I have a Glenfiddich sweater to finish. Just sleeves left, and I’m in love with it! The yarn was hand dyed by my stepmom.
I have plans to knit a skirt (Interlaken), in s gorgeous moss green, and hopefully I have enough yarn to get a work appropriate length!
On the sewing front, coats! Kelly anorak (green ikat), Morris jacket (burgundy ponte). Also finishing a wool skirt that’s misbehaving.
I’m working on a cable sweater for my niece for Xmas, lots of cables so it’s slow going. Weaving some placemats for my sister. I have a shirt that is all cut out and just needs sewing, going to use it to get comfortable with my serger. And I have a chair I have to recane before Thanksgiving or we won’t have enough seats!
My fall theme is “you have everything you need” hahaha so I am trying to reimagine some orphaned knitting projects and use that yarn another way. Currently using a couple of simple shawl patterns from Joji Locatelli — Jodi and Storm. They’re great sizes for fall and are super quick, instead of my other projects, which are huge and a bit drudgery ish and too serious. Sometimes you just need to knock out something colorful and fun to re-energize.
My autumnal garment making plans are legion, but more realistically I’ve about a half dozen things in the queue. Mostly sewing, as I am a Very Slow Knitter…
For sewing I’ll be finishing up the grey and white striped everyday dress from my summertime queue, a white cotton slip to wear with it, and to help it transition into autumn, hopefully adding a darker grey linen pinafore to layer. Probably two new long sleeve knit tops, one in a pale teal mushroom print, and one in a peach/pink with Charles and Ray Eames motifs. (I had good luck last year turning decorative tee shirts into sleeves for a long sleeve kit top, and want to try again)
The more exciting project I hope to get to is to create a bolero jacket by combining handknitted sleeves with some handwoven wool twill fabric. The fabric was a gift, and isn’t enough by itself to make a garment, but is dense and flexible. I immediately thought of Carol Sunday’s “Stripey Sleeve Bolero” { https://ravel.me/stripey-sleeve-bolero } and was inspired by the style and combination of solid and stripes. I’m pretty sure that the pattern is out of print, since it isn’t on her website any more. I’m going to use the design as a jumping off point, and plan on knitting it as outerwear, with worsted weight stripey sleeves suitable for the heavier wool fabric, and should be useful in the cool damp days that will surely eventually arrive.
I have great plans to make a Metamorphic Dress and a 100 Acts of Sewing Dress #1 (or two of them.) I’ve just finished two sweaters: Leonie and Strippy McStrippit, and I’m on to knitting my next ‘strip’ sweater…but the piles of unfinished mittens, sewing projects from summer make me think that having any specific fall plan is overambitious. Life does get in the way!