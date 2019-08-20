New Favorites: Lightly cabled

by
New Favorites: Lightly cabled pullovers

I’m on the brink of knitting myself a simple fall pullover (if I can find exactly the right yarn) and have been picturing it as stockinette and, ideally, a finer gauge than my norm. But the mere thought of actually knitting a sweater’s worth of fine-gauge stockinette sent me running to Ravelry to pore over cable sweaters. As much as I want to knit another fisherman, it’s not a closet priority. So I’m weighing the possibility of something lightly cabled:

TOP: Coastal Pullover by Hannah Fettig features allover cables so subtle they become textural white noise

BOTTOM: Hawley Pullover by Julie Hoover is a little more pronounced about its cables, but still.

.

7 thoughts on “New Favorites: Lightly cabled

  1. I have recently knitted Zweig, the yoke is something else entirely, but you might want to consider the tiny x cable on the stokinette body, it saved my sanity.

    Reply

  2. I knit a Costal last year from HD Peace’s Fleece, and it’s one of my favorite sweaters ever. Really warm in that weight though, with all those cables, so you may want something a bit lighter for Nashville. I can hike in mine with no coat when it’s 25F outside….

    Reply

  4. I started using DK yarn due to all of Caitlin Hunter’s great patterns. Then I saw the Elizabeth Smith’s
    Winifred in DK with larger needles and thought that could knit up fast and not be too heavy.

    Reply

  6. I love texture sweaters so much that I have a special bundle for them on Ravelry … but I have yet to knit one, all those cable crossings frighten me !
    I don’t mind knitting ocean of stockinette on a tiny needle though, so, what about an exchange of some sort ? 😝

    Reply

