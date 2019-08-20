New Favorites: Lightly cabled

I’m on the brink of knitting myself a simple fall pullover (if I can find exactly the right yarn) and have been picturing it as stockinette and, ideally, a finer gauge than my norm. But the mere thought of actually knitting a sweater’s worth of fine-gauge stockinette sent me running to Ravelry to pore over cable sweaters. As much as I want to knit another fisherman, it’s not a closet priority. So I’m weighing the possibility of something lightly cabled:
TOP: Coastal Pullover by Hannah Fettig features allover cables so subtle they become textural white noise
BOTTOM: Hawley Pullover by Julie Hoover is a little more pronounced about its cables, but still.
.
I have recently knitted Zweig, the yoke is something else entirely, but you might want to consider the tiny x cable on the stokinette body, it saved my sanity.
I was just going to suggest that. I finished that in March.
I knit a Costal last year from HD Peace’s Fleece, and it’s one of my favorite sweaters ever. Really warm in that weight though, with all those cables, so you may want something a bit lighter for Nashville. I can hike in mine with no coat when it’s 25F outside….
Coastal pullover!
I started using DK yarn due to all of Caitlin Hunter’s great patterns. Then I saw the Elizabeth Smith’s
Winifred in DK with larger needles and thought that could knit up fast and not be too heavy.
Both are so beautiful, but the coastal seems like it would take forever to knit!
I love texture sweaters so much that I have a special bundle for them on Ravelry … but I have yet to knit one, all those cable crossings frighten me !
I don’t mind knitting ocean of stockinette on a tiny needle though, so, what about an exchange of some sort ? 😝