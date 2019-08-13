This is summer me.

This outfit feels like a tiny personal triumph, so there are two quick things I want to tell you about it:
1) I’ve wandered onto the warm side of the color wheel for the first time in years, and it feels surprisingly great. This is the plum-colored tee I scored at Elizabeth Suzann’s sample sale in December (from their erstwhile Alabama Chanin collab), paired with this weekend’s rendition of my go-to modified Robbie Pants, this time in “Pomelo” linen from Merchant & Mills. I’m not sure I’ve ever eaten a pomelo so can’t say for sure how accurate it is, but I would have named this color after an heirloom tomato — it’s exactly that sort of barely pinkish red. Together, these garments are the accomplishment of a goal: a summer-appropriate outfit that feels like me. In fact, I don’t remember the last time an outfit made me feel this satisfied. (And yet I couldn’t be bothered to do better than a mirror selfie!)
2) I’ve gone up one size in the pants. All of the canvas and denim versions I’ve made were size Small (with some very slight tweaks), based on my wish for there to be as little gathering as possible at the elastic waist. So I chose the size that would just barely slip on over my hips with the elastic fully stretched. After I made them in linen for the first time, by contrast, I was vaguely wishing the fabric had more of an opportunity to swish and drape. This red pair is a Medium and I am in absolute love with the fit. There’s not a huge difference in the sizing, but just enough to transform the way they feel and move.
I might be getting this summer dressing thing figured out. Only took me six summers …
p.s. One of the things I’m loving about making these pants out of assorted 60″-wide linens is they take less than a yard and a half of fabric!
.
PREVIOUSLY in Finished Objects: Linen pants! Plus Fen tunic, take two
I love your colour sense, though I have a childhood aversion to maroon. Don’t tell me it’s burgundy, which I often wear. But I adore the pants and the Pomelo. Every time I go on the MM website, I visit Pomelo. Fabulous success. A loose dress in the Pomelo would just be the final polish.
That’s funny — to me, maroon and burgundy are the same (and I share your childhood aversion). I was skeptical of this color when I saw it on their site, but in person it does lean just blue enough to warrant its name, plum. A warning about the pomelo, though, at least on my computer M&M’s photo looks nothing like the real color. And I’ve been burned by their color names and photos before. I highly recommend getting swatches from them. They’re pretty subtle colors and on-screen photos will never be right. But pomelo is a great color, and I’m glad I have enough left for at least a little top of some kind.
These are your colors!
Love love love
These colours look great on you! I’ve never really thought of. myself as a “red” kind of person, but someone put a pair of red frames on me, and they really worked. I like your colour explorations.
I wear these types of colors all the time, so I absolutely LOVE your outfit. I’ve been contemplating a sari cardi in these colors for several years. https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/sari-cardi
I hope you grow to love the cyan top too, even if it takes you six summers… :)
Oh I do love that Pomelo linen. I have so much fabric at the moment that I can’t justify a purchase, but I can make a trip to Merchant and Mills my treat for sewing it all up!
Love your summer look. Very “secret pyjamas” whilst looking very chic at the same time!
This post has inspired me to drag out my ancient sewing machine (a relic from my 1970’s era high school home-ec class!) and give the Robbie pants a try. I’m curious to know if you printed the pattern yourself, or did you take it to a professional printer?
I always look forward to reading your blog. Thank you!
These colors are stunning on you. Can’t wait to see if/how this color evolution appears in your knitting!