I apologize for being AWOL this week but I want to be perfectly honest with you. I don’t really care right now who has a cute new pattern out or what I’m going to knit when I finish my WIP. I mean, I do, obviously, but not nearly as much as I care about trying to do my part toward helping build a more inclusive knitting community. So to that end, I’m trying to facilitate a conversation on Instagram. The first two questions are here and here. I hope you’ll join me, or feel free to answer here in comments if you’re not on IG. But please be aware that comment moderation is on and I’ll only be approving comments from previous commenters and/or those who demonstrate a genuine interest in a productive discussion.
Thank you for understanding, happy weekend to you, and I’ll be back next week!
I absolutely care! I want to do all I can to support the creation of an inclusive community that both includes without discrimination and also honors the special contribution of all kinds of folks, including those with diverse capabilities and older people. That’s a tall order, and complex, because often it’s difficult to be non-discriminatory of individuals while simultaneously inquiring, recognizing and honoring the contribution and richness that each person brings because of the cultural experience behind whatever makes him/her special.
Yes, I’m open to feedback, and I think all of us can use some coaching in the art of listening, speaking productively, and working to be open. There’s a lot of stuff to sort out, and I think the process begins with listening and being heard.
I’d like to add that many of us do not know very well what has gone on in the discussions thus far in the “fiber community”, and how the issues have been framed for discussion. In some way, the concentric circles of folks around those most in the know (“the inner circle”) also represent people who need to be informed in order to be included. We’re just out here, caring very deeply and wanting to encourage inclusion, and we need to be able to access information about the history, talking points, hot topics , so we can take part.
Your survey, Karen, is a wonderful way to provide for discovery as well as a forum to help move forward. Such a great opportunity we have at this juncture to make an inclusive community and perhaps have it be a model for the larger population.
Perhaps your blog can be a place where individuals can introduce how their group or culture expresses its heritage and richness via the fiber arts. In that way, we could be fed from the rich banquet of diversity, and what better way to stimulate positive feedback and encourage a sense of being a really inclusive and appreciative community.
Thanks for making terrific use of your blog to address this important topic. Thanks for caring!
Thank you for your comment. It raises a lot of thoughts and I’ll be back to respond when I have a minute to organize them into something hopefully coherent!
I really appreciate that you are doing this, Karen. Despite my being a POC, I am acutely aware of how much privilege I have in pretty much every other aspect. That privilege allows me to navigate the world very differently and serves as a shield, these discussions have made me acutely aware.
What I am worried about is a situation where every non-BIPOC person is walking on eggshells and constantly looking over their shoulder worrying about a potential misstep. I don’t know that that is a healthy environment or point of arrival either.
And to be honest, participating actively in the discussion is taxing. Most days I just care about who has a cute new pattern out or what I’m going to knit when I finish my WIP, or spending time with my family. So yeah, there is my privilege talking again.
Thank you, Deepa. I take your point about the eggshells, but I think the scales have been tipped way too far in the direction of white obliviousness for too long.
It IS a taxing discussion, especially for BIPOC, and I think the whole point is that it’s us who should be taxing ourselves. If we want a world that all people can move through (concentrating on cute new patterns or whatever they want) without bumping up against an issue of skin color, then we’re the ones who have the work to do to make that happen.
This should be a world where you can think about new patterns or whatever you choose and not be made to think about the color of your skin (while we aren’t asked to think about ours), and only we can make that change.
Thank you for taking a stand on this. At a time when the world is seeing Americans being rewarded with media attention for sexist and racist rhetoric, it’s encouraging to know that someone is brave enough to support inclusive practices. I sincerely hope that it makes a difference in the fiber art community and that it ripples outward to make a bigger difference in our national and global conversations.
It’s definitely a conversation that is happening in all niches and corners right now, as it should be, and I would love nothing more than for the knitting community to be the example of figuring out how to get it right. But right now I feel like all the people who are making real concerted efforts (of which there are many) are being drowned out by those resisting it. So I just want us to sort out how to start moving the ball forward.
I’m a person who believes all individuals are equal. I have spent the week trying to figure out how we managed to ever get to the place, where we thought some people weren’t as good as others. I still don’t have an answer. Being naive, it never occurred to me that all people wouldn’t feel welcome in the fiber community. I hope these honest discussions will heal bad feelings, that happened in the past.
i don’t do instagram or twitter, but i totally care and i am open to feedback. if we worry about walking on eggshells, how do we develop the awareness of biases we have? inclusion and true safety is too important. mistakes will be made in striving to include people different from us. it is beautiful even if it is painful to participate in this process.