Q for You: What’s your time-worthy detail?

In this instant-gratification world of ours, being a knitter at all is an act of rebellion, in a sense — knitting something, stitch by stitch, that others would buy, discard and replace in the same amount of time. And yet even though we’re committed to spending that time, we often still want things to be as quick as possible, right? There are the steps and details we’ll happily avoid or skip altogether, where possible — from choosing seamless designs to leaving ends dangling inside a finished object. But there are also the little details we each feel are worth that extra bit of time they take to elevate our FOs. Things that might be technically unnecessary (like adding seams to a seamless garment) or could be done in some briefer fashion (e.g., a plain neckband versus a folded one), and things that simply look too good not to do.
For me, a no-brainer is the little bit of extra time it takes to do a tubular bind-off on top-down cuffs. (This is my Grace pullover in progress.) The difference in how much better it looks than a standard BO is worth it all by itself, but the additional stretchiness of that edge is just so much more pleasant to wear, and I’m aware of it with every push and pull of the cuff for the life of the sweater. (I like Purl Soho’s tutorial, if you’ve never done it.)
So that’s my Q for You today: What’s the little knitting detail you consider more than worthy of the time it takes?
I look forward to your responses, and wish you a happy weekend!
Thank you for introducing me. I will try this.
Every little detail is worth doing right. I have no problem with taking extra time to do all of the little things that go into have a garment that I really want, and every detail done right. It’s the reason I learned to knit, so that I can have things that are exactly how I want them. I’m very particular on how something fits. If there is anything not quite right I won’t wear it. I have no problem with reknitting an entire project if necessary just to get it right.
I adopted an idea from you of blocking a top down sweater WIP after the yoke was done. I did that with my Hildur (which is languishing unfinished now that I have miles of stockinette) and thought it was pretty great.
I plan to do it with other yoked sweaters.Thanks for the tip!
Oh, haha! The tubular/sewn stretchy bind-off was going to be my answer after reading the headline. I’ve also taken time to do a tubular cast-on for bottom-up sweaters, after learning it on a Brooklyn Tweed pattern (Channel Cardigan). Such a lovely finish!
Blocking work in progress to get just the right fit is a detail worth the time. It feels as though I’m losing momentum, but I just keep telling myself how much better the finished result will be. I put all the stitches onto waste yarn and then, leaving the rest of the ball attached, I soak and block the knitted piece. This reassures me (or not!) that the gauge is correct and gives me an accurate read on length, especially since many stitches gain length after washing (my Modern Gansey is a case in point). Festina lente!
Doing a proper swatch for gauge and pattern always gets my projects off to a good start!
I agree with Mary: the gauge swatch is my first line of defense in making things right. I’m a process knitter….the fun for me is the knitting, not the finished project. That said, I love wearing my handknit, handsewn, and handwoven pieces. I’m going to look into the tubular bind off. Thanks for the link.
Definitely blocking works in progress. Even if it sets me back a few days (ahem, bulky weight cardigan drying indoors in the middle of winter), the peace of mind knowing you are on track with gauge is huge!
Absolutely tubular bind off! I fell in love with it pretty much immediately – the stretch is great, but it also just looks so good….
Gauge swatching. Always. I’m a big believer in prep work.
Ripping out and fixing any mistakes. As Saint Elizabeth Z says, “It can and should be perfect.”
Tubular Cast On and Cast Offs, always are worth the extra time for me. I especially love the stretch and recovery of this edge. I use the cast on for socks too.