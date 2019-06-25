Standing with Ravelry

As someone who ran a large forum website for 9 years, I have an uncommon understanding of just how different that is from any other kind of job or business. A site like that is an organism, and I know what it is to try to set boundaries around it. So not only do I applaud Jess and Casey at Ravelry for taking a stand on what they are and aren’t willing to host, or be the conduit for, with their privately owned site and business, I hope it will embolden the owners of other social platforms to take a stronger stand on what they are willing to let people distribute through their sites.
White supremacy is on the rise in this country and elsewhere, indisputably, and it’s been emboldened and encouraged by the current occupant of the White House. It didn’t start with him and it won’t end when he leaves, but it’s out in the open now and there’s been nothing more important in my lifetime than to stand against it. So yeah, damn right I stand with Ravelry on this.
(NOTE: This text originally appeared in my Instagram Story on June 24, 2019.)
I also stand with Ravelry.
I’m an Independent voter and an independent thinker, so I cannot understand how you can specifically dump your opinion on the steps of the White House and the President. Especially when people are being hurt and killed simply because they felt they had the right to freedom of thought and speech, which you so clearly utilize. Grow a backbone and stop blaming others for things they are not responsible for. When someone suggested you were a racist, I saw you drop to your knees, apologize for nothing, then bend over backwards to defend against something you had no need to defend. So now, rather than simply standing for what you believe, you play the cowards game and dump your rant on someone else’s door. You might also look up the word “supremacy” and get your political facts straight.
I don’t know what you might be referring to with “people are being hurt and killed simply because they felt they had the right to freedom of thought and speech,” but I do know about the rise in hate speech and hate crimes, populism and xenophobia, and Trump’s relationship to that is clear in both his own statements and his policies and actions. (From trying to ban all Muslims from entering the country to denying trans people the right to serve in the military, and a thousand other things in between.) The relentless dehumanization of non-white, non-straight, non-Christian people — coming from the White House or anywhere — has to stop.
Regarding the bit about me, it’s possible to be not a racist, in the capital-R sense, and still get shit wrong sometimes, and I stand behind my apology. I have both a spine and a heart, and would never change or apologize for that.
Well said Karen. Thank you.
Karen absolutely IS standing for what she believes. You know that.
Well stated.
Karen is showing both a spine and a heart in supporting this and I appreciate both her original post and her measured response to your reply.
Since you mention both freedom of speech and political facts, it might be worth a gentle reminder that the right to free speech applies to the government, eg, the government can’t regulate speech (even hate speech). Although a public forum, Ravelry is a private organization and not the government, so thus has the right to regulate as they see fit without any encroachment on anyone’s rights to free speech. In short, it’s a new take on the old saw “You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here”: Ravelry isn’t denying you the freedom to think what you want and say what you want but Ravelry no longer the space to do it in if contravenes their stated values.
And to be clear, Ravelry has been very explicit that it’s not about political parties or conservatives/democrats (or Independents), but the damaging impacts of speech and policies against people who are some or all of not-white, not-Christian, and not straight. Karen covered already how they and she feel that this is related to the Trump administration.
👍 👏 ❤️ ✌️
Right on! You even made the British press at the weekend. The more voices there are speaking up the better.
As we all know Ravelry is a knitting/crochet/crafting website, not a political website. People need to stick to the subject matter. Leave politics to CNN.
Unfortunately, especially at this moment in history, it’s just not that simple. Plus it would require people to drop their lives and identities at the login screen, so then what? I know a lot of people think they should have said “no electoral politics” but it seems to me what they decided is they specifically didn’t want to do the work and foot the bills to maintain a site that others would use during this election to distribute pro-Trump designs and rhetoric, and that’s within their rights. Might I have framed it differently? Maybe. But it’s their site and I respect that they made the decision that feels right for them and what they’re willing to do and support. And not.
I’m with you. Thanks for speaking out.
Thank you, Karen! If you feel comfortable doing so, please encourage everyone who enjoys Ravelry to donate a symbolic amount of $20.20. You are followed by a lot of people!
They are not asking for donations, and I believe they are currently on sound financial footing. I still believe in voting with my wallet, and supporting people who are doing the right thing.
As an addendum, I know I will be carefully screening the indie yarn purveyors I support. Fortunately I know where my LYSs (The Yarnery and StevenBe) stand in terms of inclusion.
I’m with Ravelry, too. And I hope they can help keep the focus of ensuing discussion on their target of white supremacy, vs. a broad attack on conservatism. That will be hard, but thoughtful support like yours will help. Of all the niches to take a stand! How many would have noticed if knitting never did? Thanks, Ravelry.
Terms like “conservatism” and “liberalism” are inherently problematic as they’re murky and mean different things to different people. Fiscal conservatism is one thing, but I’m not sure it’s even possible to disentangle white supremacy and social conservatism, since the latter is largely about upholding the white hetero-normative patriarchy of the last century.
I agree, Karen. And I’m really impressed with the Ravelry folks for taking this bold stand…brave!
I’m with you all the way. Thanks for speaking up.
I applaud Ravelry!
I’m with you sister! And with Ravelry.
What a shame. I was hoping that after your experience, you’d be the first to see the need for a non-political crafting site. Oh well. I guess there’s no room for those of us looking to enjoy fiber arts without posturing from either side. I don’t need “build the wall” hats OR “F*** Trump” dishcloths. I just want to make cute things for my grandchild, blankets for chemo patients, and hats and scarves for the homeless. These days, it seems that if you aren’t into knitting pink pussy hats, there’s no room in the community. I’m tired of all the divisiveness. Guess I’ll just use up my stash and move on. I wish you luck.
That’s what knitters of color would like, too, and what Ravelry (among others) is trying to create — a safe space for knitters, free of the risk of being met with racism or xenophobia. It’s a lofty goal, but worth striving for.
As for whether I’d want a non-political site, I’ll have more to say about that below. But no, that’s not what I would ever want. Life is political. Humans are political.
Right on Karen! Thank you and the Ravelry team for speaking out so strongly!
Susan Martinez
Same. Brave of them too, I imagine all the attention they’re getting good/bad right now is a wee bit overwhelming.
Thank you
This saddens me. There is SO much misinformation out there about both sides. And BOTH sides have the RIGHT in this country to hold an opinion (as do you). I’m just not sure you have ever held a conversation with the other side about what they believe & why? I just keep seeing “this is how I believe & the other side is ——-(insert label of choice)….”
We -as a country- are being so split- no rational listening to each other about why certain decisions are made. No discussion & listening- people just believe whatever story & slant the media chooses to place upon decisions, words spoken even. Anything can be taken out of context & made into a racist comment with clever editing….remember —-I am saying both sides are doing this before you decide to put a label on me!
A complicated conversation where everyone feels comfortable voicing their opinion and having it challenged is my favorite thing, actually. Sadly, it’s very hard to do on the internet, where people tend to make obstructive assumptions about each other (such as “I’m not sure you have ever held a conversation with the other side …”) But to your main point: We have every right to hold whatever opinions we want, but nobody owes us a website on which to voice it.
I too stand by Ravelry and right next to you.
Yes!
I stand with Ravelry.
Liberty and Justice for EVERYONE!
MeeDee, I think that you’ll find a few less pussy hats when folks feel like they don’t have to stand up to bullies and hate mongers on Ravelry. I’m hoping that the need for political statements like these will recede to the background once the rhetoric is gone.
I’m with you, Karen. Someone has to take a stand, draw the proverbial line in the sand.
Thank you.
Bravo! Life is political and we can’t blithely allow hate to spread and proliferate because to take a stand is uncomfortable. White supremacy is intolerable.
I wholeheartedly support and stand with Ravelry- there is no room in the world for white supremacy. Thank you for your post!
Well stated and supported. Thanks to you and Ravelry
I also stand with Ravelry.
Oh man, I have to admit yesterday I got to some serious lurking. Because some little voice inside me said “I don’t think this is just about …”.
And you know what? It’s not. And it’s not even about Trump the man. It’s how the Trump brand–slogans and all–has become a vehicle for shadowy, dirty tactics. It’s about the way a specific user (or users), with this–specific–allegiance engaged in a concerted, targeted effort to sow chaos on Ravelry by gaming their free and open platform. I recall seeing these trolly accounts showing up right around the same time people started (rightly) calling for more equity and inclusion. Or maybe even as far back as the pussyhats, but to a lesser extent. It’s no secret that the alt-right salivates at the slightest perception of liberal infighting. To them the subject is not important one wit. To them, it’s just the lowest hanging fruit at the time. The news stories about the knitting community having a reckoning have most certainly attracted people who purposely want to disrupt inherently free and open spaces. So, this is about how opportunistic, nefarious actors who disguise their identities pounced in and exploited an egalitarian space, how they skewed things and fleeced users into thinking it’s about free speech/political views/genuine disagreements, while engaging in baiting tactics, sock-puppeting, astroturfing, flooding, harassment and doxxing (yes doxxing!) and even hacking (yes hacking!). (If you haven’t changed your password in a while, get to it)
So yeah, I’d like to say I’ve informed myself. And I stand with Ravelry because I can only imagine that this is because they are truly at their wits-end. And that they are genuinely working to maintain the safety and sanctity of their platform so that, yes, we can get to the knitting part.
I wonder if Ravelry put out a statement of exactly why this happened (I’ve seen something vile on IG about why it happened), if people would truly understand why they are taking the stand that they have. I 100% agree with it. We should be one country, one nation, undivided, for which we stand; however our country becomes more divisive every single day. There are good Republicans and good Democrats and good Independents, just like there are bad. My neighbor and I have differing opinions; however we are able to see each others side. I wish we could get back to that instead of the rampant racism and bigotry that seems to become more normalized for those that already had those views; however are now emboldened by our President to let loose with their beliefs.
thank you for your stand as well.