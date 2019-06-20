Smock vest, part 2: Pocket and glamour shots

Ugh, I am so bad at selfies but I’m pretty good at sweaters! And here she is in all her glory: the smock vest I’d been dreaming of, now with the detail that makes her complete. When I was knitting this pocket, I was convinced I’d gotten carried away. I had only the bind-off to do (took it with me on my northern adventure) but convinced myself I needed to rip it out and make it smaller both directions. When I got it back out on Saturday, I decided I might as well bind off and block it and see. And as is often the case, I was worrying about nothing! My original calculations were spot on. Being a big fan of asymmetry, and as is often the case with me and sweater/vest pockets, I decided to stop at one. I’m totally thrilled with it.
I knitted and grafted the pocket as described here. Pattern tbd, but previous notes on this vest are all here.
PREVIOUSLY in Finished Objects: Smock Vest, part 1
The vest is looking great! … and so do you 😊
Just love this, Karen—the entire concept! And it’s perfect on you. Hoping you will decide to write it up.
Oh, it’s just gorgeous. The pocket and deep armholes are everything. Marvelous work!
It’s beautiful!
I think I prefer it without buttons. It’s a great vest.
Yeah, I’m now feeling like they would have been all wrong!
I have some shirts with large sleeves that would love this vest. I would love to make one in 100% wool and in a cotton blend.
Same — I wanted it to go over every kind of sleeve shape in my closet.
My eyes keep looking for the second pocket…I must be a symetry nerd ;-) It’s looking great, the perfect layering piece for the warm season.
I took these pics on Tuesday when it was warm and super humid and even wore it sitting outside at lunch without thinking about it! That’s saying something.
Just awesome! It looks great on you!
Looks great. You are inspiring me to add a pocket (or two) to my Iced cardigan. I’ve been meaning to do that for some time! Your vest made me think of it, a terrific, simple pattern.
https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/iced
Pockets forever and always!
I’m nuts for this vest and its one perfect pocket! I, too, love things asymmetrical. I so look forward to the pattern! (Realizing creating a pattern is a lot of work…)
I always mean to be better at keeping notes while I work … that’s the real stumbling block for me.
It’s gorgeous Karen, you must be delighted. Please consider writing up the pattern?
It could happen!
I love those deep armholes. This vest is a home run.
They came out exactly as I’d hoped!
Looks great!
Glamour shot, indeed! Great vest. I love the look of the asymmetrical pocket, but I know it would drive me nuts every time I went to jam both hands into pockets and my left hand was forever doomed to design austerity, however lovely. The proportions and stitch choice for the shawl collar are exquisite.
If I ever write up the pattern, you could make yours have two pockets! ;)
Fabulous! Another tremendous design.
Holy wow! I have swooned. Someone help me up.
Lol, thanks Liz.
SOOOOOOOoooo sooooooooo good, Karen! I’m wearing a State smock today so I’m completely feeling those armholes and would like to lovingly request a pattern. :-) Fabulous!!
Perfect vest and perfectly you. It’s wonderful when vision and reality turn out to be the same.
it looks so comfortable and you chose a color making it easy to go with almost anything. well done!