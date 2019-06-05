New Favorites: The one(s) I’ve been waiting for

In the absence of a big wrap that I’m really wild about, there’s a thing I routinely do — especially on airplanes. I take the two corners at each end of the thin wool scarf I always have in my bag and tie them together, leaving enough room for my wrists to slip through. That way my arms stay covered as I work or knit or whatever, without the scarf sliding off my forearms. I’ve always wanted the knitted version of this — and have twice been on the brink of casting on Flying Squirrel — but none of the shrug patterns out there ever feels quite right. Until I saw Pasvik, above, a design by Julie Knits in Paris for the new issue of Laine. (Which also contains the Denise Bayron Grace pullover that’s part of my Summer of Basics trio.) I had the pleasure of meeting Julie in Paris, and love the shape and textures on this, and the versatility of how it can be worn. L-o-v-e.
But then at exactly the same time, along comes Dyyni from Sari Nordlund, below, which I’ve been holding my breath for since it first appeared on her IG feed in recent months. It is literally the big wrap of my dreams. Simple (to knit and wear) yet with enough interest (in the knitting and the wearing) that I might actually complete it.
What’s a knitter to do? There may be a mash-up in my future …
Mouthwatering choices!
Lovely choices. I had the same excited reaction to Pasvik, although I may end up with a mashup of Pasvik and Patricia Shapiro’s Talbot, which you might also want to take a look at. I really like the flexibility offered by Pasvik’s buttonholes.
My first thought on seeing Dyyni is the dots look like Braille. It would be fun to do a favorite phrase or word with the dots.
I got to post a picture of my shawl sometime. I’m sure you’d fall in love with it, it is unbelievably clever yet simple enough. I have the yarn to make another one this fall and I’m planning to write up a pattern for it after I reknit it. There’s just not enough hours in a day to do everything I want to do.
I’ve had my eye on both of these. In fact have had a browser window open with Dynni ever since it showed up on Ravelry…so I don’t forget that i MUST knit it. :-) I’m thinking a fabulous fuchsia color of Fiber Company Meadow for that. Also, i’m working on Cocoknits Eva with Best Friend and am thrilled with how it is working up. Although there has been some operator error as I learn the Cocoknits method. Looking forward to getting the yoke done but am enjoying learning a new thing!