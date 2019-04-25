I feel like nearly every time I make a list of things I intend to knit and/or sew, I’m almost guaranteed to make one or fewer of those things. Since the list I set out for myself last month, I added the possibility of a blanket/shawl for my niece, and in the interim I have worked on only one thing: the shawl-collar smock-vest situation above. Somehow it’s taken me a month to knit those three plain little pieces of fabric, but now the fun part starts!
I’ve had this idea before (for my vanilla cardigan) but am saying it out loud this time: I’m considering sewing canvas pockets onto this garment instead of knitted ones. I really like that combination and decided against it for the cardigan partly because it would have been too bulky to get under the foot of my machine. But it might work here …
Meanwhile, swatching for the prospective navy pullover.
I’ve also never really actively participated in Me Made May before, and probably won’t this year in any traditional sense (maybe the occasional mirror selfie on IG, dunno) but it seems like as good an excuse as any to dust off my sewing machine, which hasn’t been touched since last summer. So that’s my pledge: By this time next month, there will have been sewing. In addition to the patterns mentioned last month, I bought the new Wiksten Shift, so who knows what my Garment of Return will be. But I’ll be sure to tell you about it when it happens!
(Cocoknits Knitters Block kit and removable stitch markers from Fringe Supply Co.)
Is this your vest pattern? I’m thinking I need a vest (or two) for spring in Minnesota ☺️
This one I’m currently making up — the shape is a bit different from my Anna Vest, but Anna is always a gem. https://www.ravelry.com/patterns/library/anna-vest
I just finished an Anna, it IS a gem. Love the sewn on buttonband, and the pockets!
I tried sewing cloth pockets onto a sweater. I was very careful and did it all correctly (sort of a miracle for me because I hate sewing) but I didn’t like the look.
What was it you wound up not liking about it?
Consider hand sewing them on a la Alabama Chanin. Your style is much simpler. So do a plain mattress or cross stitch.
I’d be going for more of a utility wear look, so definitely machine sewn. I’m also not practiced enough at hand stitching anymore to get good enough results for this, as I was made well aware when sewing the ribbons onto that little yellow cardigan! Really rough.
Would you kindly share the name/source of pattern J502 which is on the top right?
That’s the Assembly Line https://www.theassemblylineshop.com/all-paper-patterns/kimono-jacket-sewing-pattern