Elsewhere: Wool dogs and whaling wraps

— Don’t miss this one: Andrew Sean Greer on the virtues of questionable taste (thx, DG)

— Beautiful short video of indigenous Chinese textile artists and a Chinese-American designer attempting to keep these traditions alive (thx, Angela)

— Short history of the Coast Salish wool dog, now extinct

— After combat, a veteran finds solace in sheep farming

— Kate Atherley’s dissertation on increases and their virtues

— Make your own tiny woven pouch

— Love the idea of colorwork sleeves on a solid cardigan

— This is an incredible sweater collection

— Nobody will ever crochet stones as beautifully as @resurrectionfern (bottom photo)

— And I’m super into everything about these knitted wraps for the Whaling Museum, from inspiration to execution (top photo)

Photos © @isobelandcleo and @resurrectionfern, used with permission