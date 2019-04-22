Elsewhere: Wool dogs and whaling wraps

Hi!! I meant to have this ready to post on Friday, but last week was a week of (good) distractions and (non-tragic) complications, so here is it for your Monday enjoyment instead—
— Don’t miss this one: Andrew Sean Greer on the virtues of questionable taste (thx, DG)
— Beautiful short video of indigenous Chinese textile artists and a Chinese-American designer attempting to keep these traditions alive (thx, Angela)
— Short history of the Coast Salish wool dog, now extinct
— After combat, a veteran finds solace in sheep farming
— Kate Atherley’s dissertation on increases and their virtues
— Make your own tiny woven pouch
— Love the idea of colorwork sleeves on a solid cardigan
— This is an incredible sweater collection
— Nobody will ever crochet stones as beautifully as @resurrectionfern (bottom photo)
— And I’m super into everything about these knitted wraps for the Whaling Museum, from inspiration to execution (top photo)
Hope your week gets off to a great start!
Photos © @isobelandcleo and @resurrectionfern, used with permission
A very inspiring collection this morning. Thanks for a great start to my week.
Lovely.