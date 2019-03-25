Last week, holding my breath, I finally sent the tiny Sólbein Cardigan off to Texas to see who it would fit, and whether they would like it — either or both of my two littlest nieces. Friday afternoon, I got a text message from their mom saying it had been waiting for them when they got home from school and they couldn’t wait to try it on. When I saw the photos, my heart popped right out of my chest. It fits Miss M (above) perfectly, and she’ll likely still be able to wear it in the fall. Miss T (below) probably has a full year or more to outgrow it. And omg the cuteness of these two — I can’t even. Fortunately they’re good at sharing, since they apparently both love it and have been trading off since it arrived, as evidenced by the additional pics that came on Sunday. (There are a couple more on Ravelry.)
Their mom just found out she’s pregnant and expecting in October, and dropped a not-subtle hint that she’d love something for the baby in this same goldenrod yarn. Not having any idea how big the Sólbein would be (and assuming more like the pre-teen size of their older sister), I bought 5 skeins of the MC and only used about 1.25, so there’s plenty left over for matching projects. But I’ll keep any further details on that to myself for the moment …
PREVIOUSLY in Fringe and Friends Steekalong: Sunny little Sólbein cardigan
love the sweater and the smiles!
Adorable! So nice to have your handkits well received. And wonderful that the girls are willing to share.
Right? And yet I feel some urgency about sending another one. Especially now that I know how little yarn a little sweater takes — I have more “sweater quantities” in my stash than I realized!
Cuteness!!
Yes, adorable. I suspect you’ll called upon again and again. “Just ask Aunt Karen” will be heard far and wide.
With grins like those, who could resist.
Absolutely beautiful on both of them! It’s so nice they share, however, I think they each need their own!
Gorgeous!
They are both adorable and so is the sweater!
Ha, I told you it would fit! These two are really adorable, and it was a great choice of colors. I can’t wait to see what you come up with for the baby.
I’m so relieved!
So amazing!
Wow! Those smiles …
My heart leaped right up, too, when I saw those smiles – with the warm sunshine cardigan below. This sure has started my morning beautifully!
Adorable! The smiles say it all.
I didn’t realize you knit two of those. They are awesome, and fit so well. Congratulations!
And yellow is super trendy this season, did you know?
Two girls, but only one sweater. (So far.)
CUTENESS overload!!!!!
Oh, I need a couple adorable nieces ASAP.
I highly recommend it! I’m blessed with a lot of wonderful nieces and some mighty awesome nephews, too.
My mum used to make me and my closest sister co-ordinating knitwear, although being the youngest I usually got to wear both lots over the course of time. So, love this cardigan, but, squeal – those cowboy boots!
The whole look just kills me.
This brought a smile to my face first thing on a Monday—those smiling girls(love the attitude of Miss T!), the sunny color, the beautiful sweater. A perfect storm of wonderfulness.
She is super sassy when you point a camera at her.
Just died from cuteness overload
I know, it’s too much.
What an exciting post. Those kids are SO adorable! And congrats to your family re: the new cutie on the way.
Thanks! There are actually two on the way — five days apart. So we’re all very excited.
We all know it’s such a relief to know it fits! They are adorbs! I always cherish the photos.
Seriously, if she wants to send me a photo every time one of them wears it, I’m fine with that.
Your nieces are adorable. I can’t even. I just can’t. So glad that it fits and that color makes them both look like little rays of sunshine.