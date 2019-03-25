It fits!

by
It fits! Mini Solbein Cardigan on my nieces

Last week, holding my breath, I finally sent the tiny Sólbein Cardigan off to Texas to see who it would fit, and whether they would like it — either or both of my two littlest nieces. Friday afternoon, I got a text message from their mom saying it had been waiting for them when they got home from school and they couldn’t wait to try it on. When I saw the photos, my heart popped right out of my chest. It fits Miss M (above) perfectly, and she’ll likely still be able to wear it in the fall. Miss T (below) probably has a full year or more to outgrow it. And omg the cuteness of these two — I can’t even. Fortunately they’re good at sharing, since they apparently both love it and have been trading off since it arrived, as evidenced by the additional pics that came on Sunday. (There are a couple more on Ravelry.)

It fits! Mini Solbein Cardigan on my nieces

Their mom just found out she’s pregnant and expecting in October, and dropped a not-subtle hint that she’d love something for the baby in this same goldenrod yarn. Not having any idea how big the Sólbein would be (and assuming more like the pre-teen size of their older sister), I bought 5 skeins of the MC and only used about 1.25, so there’s plenty left over for matching projects. But I’ll keep any further details on that to myself for the moment …

.

PREVIOUSLY in Fringe and Friends Steekalong: Sunny little Sólbein cardigan

31 thoughts on “It fits!

  2. Adorable! So nice to have your handkits well received. And wonderful that the girls are willing to share.

    Reply

    • Right? And yet I feel some urgency about sending another one. Especially now that I know how little yarn a little sweater takes — I have more “sweater quantities” in my stash than I realized!

      Reply

  4. Yes, adorable. I suspect you’ll called upon again and again. “Just ask Aunt Karen” will be heard far and wide.

    Reply

  5. Absolutely beautiful on both of them! It’s so nice they share, however, I think they each need their own!

    Reply

  8. Ha, I told you it would fit! These two are really adorable, and it was a great choice of colors. I can’t wait to see what you come up with for the baby.

    Reply

  11. My heart leaped right up, too, when I saw those smiles – with the warm sunshine cardigan below. This sure has started my morning beautifully!

    Reply

    • I highly recommend it! I’m blessed with a lot of wonderful nieces and some mighty awesome nephews, too.

      Reply

  16. My mum used to make me and my closest sister co-ordinating knitwear, although being the youngest I usually got to wear both lots over the course of time. So, love this cardigan, but, squeal – those cowboy boots!

    Reply

  17. This brought a smile to my face first thing on a Monday—those smiling girls(love the attitude of Miss T!), the sunny color, the beautiful sweater. A perfect storm of wonderfulness.

    Reply

  21. Your nieces are adorable. I can’t even. I just can’t. So glad that it fits and that color makes them both look like little rays of sunshine.

    Reply

