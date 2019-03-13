Q for You: What’s your favorite pattern source?

I became a knitter in the age of Ravelry, but sometimes I ponder what it was like before. My personal historical equivalent would be going to the fabric store with my mom when I was a kid, sidling up to the long tables stacked with giant binders full of sewing patterns, and beginning the often tedious task of turning every single page in as many of those books as possible to find what I was after. Then locating the actual pattern envelope in its cross-referenced file drawer — that makes me so nostalgic just typing that.
In the days before Ravelry — which created a means for self-publishing — the only way to get a pattern published was through a traditional gatekeeper: Someone publishing patterns had to likes yours and include it in a publication, which might have been a magazine, a book, or a booklet put out by a yarn company. But of curse in the days of Ravelry and other websites, all of those traditional outlets also still exist. It can be a pretty dizzying world of too many choices, and I’m sure we all have our different go-to’s when it comes to filtering through the hundreds of thousands of patterns out there.
So that’s my Q for You today: How do you find the patterns you knit? Are you high-tech or old-school? Do you keep your eyes on a certain designer or brand that puts out collections? Do you start with the vintage pattern booklets or stack of magazines you have at home? Do you go to the library and pore over books? Ask friends for recommendations? Browse hashtags on Instagram? Or do you start with the Ravelry search box and narrow your search from everything to just-the-thing? I’d love to hear about your sources and your methods — and what makes it work for you.
.
PREVIOUSLY in Q for You: Are you a holiday gift knitter?
I peruse Ravelry often, but my favorites – the ones I knit – are usually from Madder, Hannah Fettig, Making it PomPom.
This won’t be much help to you, as one of my main sources is checking out your favourites in your Ravelry page. So I’m pretty appreciative of your search methods. So thank you x
Nice! I often wonder if anyone looks at that. I should remember to look at other people’s more!
Ravelry is my go to place for patterns. I have patterns from my grandmother, which she kept in a binder. Those patterns are covered with notes in her handwriting, I consider them a treasure. The one pattern she knit quite often, that I would love to find, a 3/4 length sleeve, Chanel style sweater. She must have knitted 10 for herself, the pattern, alas is not in the binder. Yes, I need to do another Ravelry search!
For Chanel- style jackets, check out Jean Frost on Ravelry. Pre-Rav I bought her “Jackets” books – lots of Chanel inspiration there, and in some of her designs for magazines.
What a treasure trove!
ROWAN! all of my pre-ravelry sweaters from 2000-2004 are Rowan sweaters. Used to live for the ridiculously large package to arrive.
(Sorry for the excitement–I was inspired by Dana of yardsofhappiness and her inventory of all the sweaters she knit to make my own inventory. it was crazy to me how many were Rowan patterns before ravelry). These days I seem to be following the instagram trends and to be honest that has me feeling a bit weird. It reminded me of how i felt in 2004 (the height of the knitting blogs) when i felt like i was just chasing trends rather than being thoughtful about what I like to make (haiii fun fur!) My inventory also made it clear that out of 11 sweaters, only 1 was a designed by a person of color. I have work to do, especially since most of the indie dyers of color that I buy from use superwash wool (and i’ve been trying to stop using that for the eco reasons).
The one exception to the rule is one of my favorite (Honeyblossom by yoko hatta). Tried it on at shop in London and knitted it while on that trip. Such fun memories). It reminded me that instagram is great and all but it really is skewing my perspective on what to make, just like Rowan used to!
I love Ravelry, and I *almost* always go to posted projects to see how the patterns turn out in the hands of ordinary folks. I am so grateful for the knitters who take the time to post photos and to write in-depth notes about their experiences with patterns. A gold mine.
I also keep an archive of notebooks of patterns I’ve used or want to use, mostly found at yard sales, eBay, or Craigslist, but truthfully, there’s not much there that I use.
About 75% of my knitting is done “on the fly”, without a pattern. I have used Ann Budd’s books with formulas for knitting different styles in all sizes, Elizabeth Zimmerman’s and Barbara Walker’s books, and of course the wonderfully liberating info right here on Fringe Association to freelance.
I have a shelf full of books I too-rarely consult. Someday maybe I’ll find the time to go through them and find the patterns I want to make on Ravelry, and favorite them there, so they’ll have a chance of being remembered!
Did you know that if you add books or magazines to your Ravelry library they then become searchable? That’s often how I start out — browsing through what I own, but digitally. I love a good book or magazine, but I also have reliable designers who I gravitate towards. There are also look books from yarn makers (BT Wool People comes to mind) that I often find exciting and inspiring.
I’m a pre-Ravelry gal, but I use EVERYTHING as pattern sources. I love old Rowan books from the 80s and 90s and old coffee table knitting books like “Knitting in America” and “Poetry in Stitches”, the kind that aren’t published anymore. I look at off-the-rack sweaters that I own or run across in shops for ideas. I look at online ready-to-wear catalogues such as “Egg” or “Cabbages and Roses” in the UK. Finally, I check out Ravelry, of course. Then I put it all together and make my own patterns. I’m only 5’1″ and petite in build, so I long ago gave up modifying other people’s patterns. It’s easier to do my own.
In pre-Ravelry days, I used to await delivery (or purchase at the store) of magazines like Interweave and Vogue. I was always so hungry for information and soon knitting blogs filled that hunger. Now I find a lot of patterns on Instagram or sites like Mason-Dixon. But I always search for them on Ravelry, and cross check what other knitters have to say. Like Veronica, I’m so grateful for the knitters who take the time to post, especially because I don’t. Guess maybe I ought to change that.
It’s definitely always worth checking to see how regular people’s projects turn out. I’m most likely to go looking at project photos if there’s something about the official pattern photos that either leave me in the dark or make me suspicious. Like if the neckline is obscured in every photo, or the model seems hell bent on holding the front of it closed, or anything like that.
I’m also very eclectic in my pattern choices. I subscribed to Vogue Knitting and Interweave Knits for a few years, and bought a number of pattern books I liked. So I have a good library to start from. Now I mostly get Laine and PomPom magazines when I like at least one pattern or two, plus the odd free or individually bought patterns that really tempted me when I bought them.
As my stash is quite big, I mostly do a detailed search in Ravelry to decide what to knit next, narrowing all the choices down to the final one with yarn weight and quantity as filters. But my queue changes all the time. Now I am also trying to knit things that I really need or that will fit in my wardrobe.
I find that my selection process is evolving as my knitting experience grows. When my stash is finally gone (someday maybe) it might become quite different (or not).
That’s impressive!
I now almost exclusively buy patterns on Ravelry, but in my pre-ravelry days, I used to get patterns from my LYS, knitting magazines, and from my grandma’s ancient collection of pattern books and magazines in her basement, but my favorite source was probably just to pore over knitting books at the library. I’m lucky that my local library stocks a really excellent selection of knitting books. I also subscribed to Interweave for several years, but I eventually stopped when I realized that I was buying so many patterns on ravelry, and almost never knitting anything from one of my magazines. I still have them all in hopes that one day I’ll be inspired to knit from my library instead of buying every new pattern!
Oh gosh, there’s a source I didn’t even think to mention — racks of printed patterns at yarn stores. I have only bought a handful of them in my life, as I like a PDF, so I kind of forget they exist!
I came back to knitting when my son went off to college & at the time someone told me about knitty.com — it was my main source before ravelry. Now, instagram, making, pompom are the catalysts but I always end up on ravelry looking at all the patterns of any one designer.
Was there life before Ravelry? I remember it dimly, the era of blogs, Knitty, Clapotis and Rogue…
Joking aside, I do have a personal collection of over 100 knitting books that I look at from time to time. We are fortunate to have the incredible Minnesota Textile Center with its library, to which the Minnesota Knitters’ Guild contributes books and magazines every month. What a resource!
But back to Ravelry, I have no words to adequately describe my appreciation for it, and not just as a pattern source. I was very struck by the recent discussion when Making Things was launched about people migrating en masse to Instagram- Instagram is owned by Facebook but Ravelry is run by five people. You don’t have to choose between them, necessarily, but you should be mindful of the impact your participation has.
Mostly Ravelry, but also Knitty.com , blogs and Instagram accounts that I follow. If someone is wearing or knitting something that looks interesting, I’ll look for the pattern (usually on Ravelry) and start down the Ravelry rabbit hole
Seeing projects on Instagram has been a big influence but Ravelry helps me more than anything.
So far none of you just pretty much stick to a certain designer or designers whose stuff you know works for you?