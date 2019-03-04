New Favorites: Mega wraps

In addition to my shawl-collar vest idea and the navy pullover I still haven’t quite sorted out, the other thing I’ve had in mind to possibly knit for myself this year — making alternative use of a sweater quantity of wool in my stash — is a textured wrap. I’ve still never knitted a scarf, but have always wanted to knit a big blankety wrap of one sort or another. Some contenders:
TOP: Holmes Wrap by Michele Wang, pure cabley goodness
MIDDLE LEFT: Ridgeline Baby Blanket by Purl Soho, with just a slight tweak to the proportions (free pattern)
MIDDLE RIGHT: Castlemilk by Cecelia Campochiaro, sequence knitting which could be easily scaled wider
BOTTOM: Heure d’Hiver by Emilie Luis, I’d leave off the fringe and elongate the ribbing
BELOW: En Voyage by Espace Tricot, just shortened a bit
Plus there’s still Julie Hoover’s Wallace from last year’s Favorite New Favorites, which is probably in the lead. But I’m also recalling how much I loved knitting the stitch pattern of my Channel Cardigan, and thinking that could make a lovely wrap as well.
Ah! These are so beautiful! I’ve been plotting a bigger project than knitting hats and a blanket and a big scarf are the plan. Definitely been eying Castlemilk in the Daughter of a Shepard’s ebook. (Beautiful book.) Also ready to start Welcome Relief by Stacie Collier for odds and ends of yarn/stash busting.
I need to knit some of these and sew or buy long sleeve shirts. We moved offices at work and now it’s chilly everywhere else but our office turns into a little greenhouse when more than three people are there. How lovely to throw off a wrap rather than wriggle out of a sweater! Plus, what fun stitch patterns!
Ah… but that “En Voyage”… I am “en amour”…
I love how big wraps look on pictures, but when it comes to the real object, I must admit I can’t stand wraps (or scarves or shawls) that are not beautiful on both sides. So it’s no cables for me, and I prefer garter stitch or knit-purl texture. My favourite is definitely Ludlow.
Wickerwork by Lori Versace made a lovely, snuggly wrap in Woolfolk Tov – it feels like pure cashmere.
They’re all gorgeous. In terms of wearability, however, I’d go for En Voyage. In order to look and feel good when worn, a wrap needs to, well, wrap with ease, and nothing beats a large expanse of stockinette for that degree of drape.