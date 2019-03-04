New Favorites: Mega wraps

In addition to my shawl-collar vest idea and the navy pullover I still haven’t quite sorted out, the other thing I’ve had in mind to possibly knit for myself this year — making alternative use of a sweater quantity of wool in my stash — is a textured wrap. I’ve still never knitted a scarf, but have always wanted to knit a big blankety wrap of one sort or another. Some contenders:

TOP: Holmes Wrap by Michele Wang, pure cabley goodness

MIDDLE LEFT: Ridgeline Baby Blanket by Purl Soho, with just a slight tweak to the proportions (free pattern)

MIDDLE RIGHT: Castlemilk by Cecelia Campochiaro, sequence knitting which could be easily scaled wider

BOTTOM: Heure d’Hiver by Emilie Luis, I’d leave off the fringe and elongate the ribbing

BELOW: En Voyage by Espace Tricot, just shortened a bit

Plus there’s still Julie Hoover’s Wallace from last year’s Favorite New Favorites, which is probably in the lead. But I’m also recalling how much I loved knitting the stitch pattern of my Channel Cardigan, and thinking that could make a lovely wrap as well.

.

PREVIOUSLY in New Favorites: Simple pleasures