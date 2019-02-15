Vanilla + Elsewhere

Happy Friday, friends —
— First some bad news: Jagger Bothers yarn mill is closing — another loss for American manufacturing
— I’ve been limiting my IG time lately (in order to make more time for books), but there are three must-see’s for me: the #fringeandfriendssteekalong feed, of course, plus @meetmakersofcolor and @ebonyh’s Story, which has been my favorite part of each morning this month — so stunning and inspiring
— How to overcome fear of failure (photo above, bottom)
— With [mending] we affirm what we already know, that we can all be healers
— A triumph of dedication and eyesight
— And most of all, Felicia: “I heard David Whyte speak a few months ago and he spoke of how we are practicing, in each moment, for who we want to be in the next. The fabric we create holds that intention – who were we practicing to be on that day? Were we practicing courage by trying something new? Were we practicing generosity by making for another? Were we practicing a new story about who we are by intentionally moving away from a story that no longer served us? Or were we simply trying to comfort ourselves so we could sit with our sadness or fear or insecurity? This comfort is a gift we give ourselves; a gift of time and space where we acknowledge that ignoring our pain, does not serve us. Allowing ourselves the comfort of craft – and then there being a visible reminder in our homes of us treating ourselves with grace – is so very important.” (photo above, top)
Yes, that. Please remember to treat yourselves with grace — this weekend and always.
SHOP NEWS: In addition to a fresh batch of Black, we’ve got a small batch of the Town Bag in Natural with a darker waxed natural outer panel, making the bag a little more contrasty than the usual subtle tone-on-tone effect. We’re calling it “Natural w/ waxed vanilla,” and we love it but it’s not reproducible, so it’s a self-limiting edition — only at Fringe Supply Co., and only while they last!
“Treating ourselves with grace.” A theme that’s big time in my face of late. Love the way this was worded! So many treasures here, as usual. Thank you!
If you think those shoes are cool, check out @indi_city. She’s using the techniques of her ancestors to create amazing works- including outrageous couture boots that are all hand beaded!
I just wanted to second the appreciation of @ebonyh’s Stories, which have stopped me in my tracks with their beauty more than once lately.