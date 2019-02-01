Hello, February! In knitalong news, today is the start of Black History Month and a BHM make-along — knitting and sewing, and open to everyone “no matter your race, gender, or where you live in the world,” but the challenge is to make something from an African American designer’s pattern. Use hashtag #bhmpatterndesigners and see @naturaldane for more details and suggestions. And we’ve got two weeks left of the #fringeandfriendssteekalong — review those details here.
— Also this month, QuiltCon! I’ve long wanted to attend, and with it coming to Nashville this month, I get to. Anyone else coming?
— On the Slow Fashion front, if you haven’t seen Roe of @brownkids’ In|vested series from the past month, click that link or go click the circle with that label beneath it in her saved stories, and then continue back through the subsequent weeks (marked Convo 1, Convo 2, etc) (photo above right)
— Thinking of them as small quilting projects might get me to love placemats and to attempt quilting
— If you can reupholster a chair seat, you can make a custom ironing board/surface — and vice versa (photo above left)
— I wasn’t there, but this was easily and rightfully the most photographed sweater at VKLive in NY last weekend
— Will someone make a catalog of my stash fabrics (and yarns) like this?
— And a giggle, especially for the nervous steekers out there
Have a great weekend, everyone. I’ve blocked my Sólbein yoke and will be putting it back on the needles and separating the body and sleeves! How about you?
My Solbein is complete except for the button band, I had to order more yarn. I guess I could weave, block and steek as I’m waiting. Maybe that will be my task today.
Yes, great time to block so it’s ready to go when your band yarn arrives!
Since NYT has a pay wall after 10 articles, it’d be nice if we were warned before clicking. Thanks!! Alt
Sorry about that! Good point, and I’ll remember in the future. I’m so accustomed to mousing over any link before I click it that it hadn’t occurred to me, but you’re right I should note that.
it’s actually 3 articles if you’re in Canada…
More fabulous resources. Thank you!
Still. Swatching. I’m having a time getting gauge. Partly my own doing as I’m trying out a new set of interchangeables. Process!
No worries — go at your own pace!
Chopsticks and noodles as yarn and needles-I love it!
I’m wondering how she got it cast on…..
I keep trying to picture it!
How would you be able to tell what ethnicity a pattern designer is? Surely you choose a pattern based on the design not the person’s ethnicity…
With anything I make, the choice is based on a whole variety of factors — and they might be different for any given project. It always starts with do I want to knit and have the thing in question. Other considerations might be do I already have yarn for it, is it the right time of year, do I know how I would wear/use it, am I especially in the mood for cables or colorwork (etc), or to try a new technique or a particular designer’s pattern or participate in a knitalong. Lots of things might make me bump a pattern to the front of the line. So yeah, the idea of knitting one of the black women’s designs I already have in my queue and have planned to knit, and to do so as part of a kal, is definitely a possibility.