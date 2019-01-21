The day I almost steeked

I haven’t gotten to knit the past couple of weeks — was hoping to cast on my Sólbein for the Steekalong this weekend, but work intervened. But there was a brief and shining moment yesterday afternoon where the sun peeked through the clouds for the first time in about 10 days and it made me suddenly desperate to do something in that momentary spot of light. So I grabbed my purple lopi sweater, ripped out the neckband, and placed a couple of stitch markers to mark the center front stitch and where I want the tip of the V of the new cardigan front to sit. Then I threaded some hot pink waste yarn onto a tapestry needle, basted a line where the center front cut will go, and continued upwards each direction toward the raglan seams. I basically just eyeballed it, since I can’t think of a more accurate way to do it that isn’t more tedious than I could bear.
The plan is to run two rows of machine stitching alongside these basting stitches before cutting it open, but as soon as I slid the sweater under the foot of my machine, the sun disappeared for the evening and I went back to what I was supposed to be doing. Which means if anyone has any advice they want to give me before I do this, here’s your chance!
Speaking of Sólbein, Mary Jane put up an IG post showing button bands picked up before the steek is cut. She’ll have a longer blog post on that approach soon!
Good morning, Karen. I’m so glad you are undertaking to steek your Lopi sweater. I knitted a color-work yoked Lopi (Riddari by Vedis Jonsdottir) that I can’t wear because the yarn feels scratchy to my bare skin. When I saw your post suggesting that you might steek your purple Lopi, I held out hope that that might be my answer: turning a crew into a cardigan. I look forward to your process. It is 2 degrees in Syracuse, NY, today. A Lopi would be perfect.
Do your machine sewing and cutting in the day time when your mind is clear. Don’t, as some suggest, have a glass of wine before you cut. (There is a reason that I give this advice)
When machine sewing hand knits, put your hands flat over the knitted fabric on either side of the presser foot to keep kntted fabric from stretching or bunching. It doesn’t hurt to pull it ever so slightly: what you don’t want is to have the machine sewn stitching pull in the knitted fabric. This is especially so on the neckline stitching. Lopi is a breeze to steek, you should have no trouble.
Give some consideration to the cut edge. Alice S would have you whip stitch it down. Scandinavians often knit a folded edging the encases the steek, but this is way too bulky for Lopi. On a Lopi sweater, which is inherently bulky, a pretty ribbon or piece of flat lace is a nice dressmaker touch: that way if the open sweater reveals the inside, its all the prettier.
Above all, don’t over think the steek: if my 16 year old self could do this, anybody can