Before I get to this round of Elsewhere links, I want to take a moment to reiterate something I said on Instagram last night regarding the Steekalong and indeed all of the make-alongs I host: Everyone is welcome. The kals and other events are designed to be safe, supportive groups where you can try new things and refine your skills and meet new people. Regardless of your skill level, race, ethnicity, religion, gender, age or anything else, I would love for you to participate in any event I organize.

Lots of great links for you this round—

— Designer Jeanette Sloan has put together a massive list of POC Designers & Crafters, linked to their Instagram accounts (and you can find Jeanette @jeanettesloan)

— Marlee + Brandi is a must listen

— If you haven’t heard Caleisha read her beautifully written piece about her experience as a knitter of color, please make time to listen — it’s an outstanding summation of what so many are saying

— “Hand stitching had woken something up within me, which was perhaps dormant, waiting patiently and serenely all these years. I was meant to find it …“

— As a huge fan of Abolaji, I loved learning more about her and her sewing setup in this profile

— and also loved learning more about the legendary Claire McCardell than I’d known before (via Jen)

— I’m looking forward to these stories

— How to lower the neck of a (vintage) sweater

— How to knit a custom dog sweater

(If you’re not already familiar with top-down methodology, reading through my Improv tutorial should help)

— This. Sweater.

— And I’m determined to practice until I can sketch like Ho-mei

Happy weekend, everyone — thank you for reading.

Photo by Dana, used with permission