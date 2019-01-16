New Favorites: Yuko Shimizu sweaters

Yuko Shimizu is one of many great designers I’ve learned of this past week as a result of the powerful discussion going on about diversity and the knitting community. If you’ve missed it somehow, there’s a good synopsis-with-links on Ravelry. In addition to hopefully opening eyes and minds to ways we can all do better to make the knitting community (and the world) a more inclusive place, it’s bringing a lot of wonderful and talented people into broader view.

I’m super smitten with these sweaters:

TOP: Sunburst is a fantastic little cropped colorwork sweater with full sleeves and some mohair content giving it an unusual surface texture for such a sweater

BOTTOM: Anton Sweater is a sport-weight raglan sweater with allover cables and texture; a slouchy, cropped shape; and split neck — see also this ivory version on her IG feed

She also has a cute free cable hat pattern, Tonttu Beanie, among other beauties and this one on the way.

.

PREVIOUSLY in New Favorites: Sari’s cable hats