2018 Yarn count

While doing my usual year-end review posts, it occurred to me one thing I’ve never done is tallied up my yarn usage. I have a tendency to find a yarn I really like and knit with it several times, while yarns I’m longing to try — my yarns-in-waiting, plus — sit and wait. So knitting around more has been on my mind, and knitting so many accessories last year gave me a chance to change things up more than I maybe have in the past. I wanted to take stock to see what, if anything, I could glean from it. Here’s how it breaks down:
Log Cabin Mitts
Original: Brooklyn Tweed Shelter, stash+purchased, used before
Grey: Hole & Sons, stash, used before (no longer available)
B/W: Brooklyn Tweed Shelter, stash, used before
Toffee: OUR Yarn DK, via Fringe Supply Co. stock, new to me (no longer available)
Black/blue: Brooklyn Tweed Shelter, stash, used before + Harrisville Color Lab, stash, used before
Verb kit: AVFKW Range, purchased, new to me (no longer available)
Indigo: AVFKW Pioneer, purchased, used before
Lancet Hat: Brooklyn Tweed Quarry, purchased, new to me
1898 Hat: Woolfolk Får, purchased, new to me
Første Hat: Woolfolk Får, purchased, used twice in a row
ScandinAndean Hat: Sincere Sheep Cormo Worsted, purchased, new to me (with leftover Far)
Cascara Mitts: (half samples) Tolt Snoqualmie Valley, pattern yarn support from Tolt, new to me
Unblogged Hat: Retrosaria Rosa Pomar Beiroa, purchased, new to me
Hozkwoz Hat: Since Sheep Covet + Kelbourne Woolens Scout, both purchased, new to me
Grete Dickey: OUR Yarn Chunky, via Fringe Supply Co. stock, new to me
Bellows Cardigan: Harrisville Color Lab, purchased, new to me
Sweatshirt Vest: O-Wool Balance, stash, used before + Shibui Pebble, stash/leftover gift from Shibui, used before
Aran-gansey: O-Wool Balance, purchased, used before
Plum Anna Vest: Kelbourne Woolens Germantown, pattern yarn support from Kelbourne, new to me
Bob’s Vest: Plucky Knitter Yakpaca, purchased, new to me
WIPs
Black cowl-dickey: Woolfolk Luft, purchased+gift from Woolfolk
Carbeth Cardigan: OUR Yarn Chunky, via Fringe Supply Co. stock, used before + Shibui Pebble, stash/leftover gift from Shibui, used before
19 FOs + 1 Partial/sample + 2 WIPs
Total number of unique yarns used: 18 (all small/independent businesses)
Yarns used more than once: 4 (Shelter, Far, OUR Chunky, Pebble)
New to me: 13!
Purchased for projects: 16
From stash: 8
Gift/yarn support: 3
I had no idea I knitted with a whopping 13 new-to-me yarns last year.
My ongoing objectives are to find ways to use some of the wool in my stash such that it will work for my climate, and to branch out into non-wools, which means almost certainly new to me. For those not from stash, I want to be more deliberate about seeking out yarns with recycled content and from companies with non-white owners.
three cheers for fringe xx
I have only once knit with the same yarn twice and that was for matching hats. Otherwise I have always tried something new, probably always will.
Would love some recommendations on recycled yarn, as you find them!
Congrats on completing so many projects in 2018, and on trying so many new yarns! Love reading your year-end summaries.
I’m biased, but if you want to try a lovely warm-weather yarn with crisp stitch definition and a cool hand, try WEBS Valley Yarns’ sport weight Granville. It’s a blend of 90% Pima cotton with 10% Merino wool to give it a bit of stitch memory. Full disclosure: I’m the Design Manager for WEBS and am able to work with this yarn (new to our brand in 2018) whenever I “need” a quick, pretty summer tank or lacy shawl. It would allow you to wear your knits even during the hot summer months in your part of the country.
I would love to know about and seek out yarn from companies with non-white owners too. Perhaps you could compile and post a list?
Neighborhood Fiber Company, based in Baltimore. Also: Anne Hanson of Knitspot is the face of her company, but she owns it with her husband David who is African American. Both of these companies are independently owned and located striving communities.