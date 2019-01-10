2018 Yarn count

While doing my usual year-end review posts, it occurred to me one thing I’ve never done is tallied up my yarn usage. I have a tendency to find a yarn I really like and knit with it several times, while yarns I’m longing to try — my yarns-in-waiting, plus — sit and wait. So knitting around more has been on my mind, and knitting so many accessories last year gave me a chance to change things up more than I maybe have in the past. I wanted to take stock to see what, if anything, I could glean from it. Here’s how it breaks down:

Log Cabin Mitts

Original: Brooklyn Tweed Shelter, stash+purchased, used before

Grey: Hole & Sons, stash, used before (no longer available)

B/W: Brooklyn Tweed Shelter, stash, used before

Toffee: OUR Yarn DK, via Fringe Supply Co. stock, new to me (no longer available)

Black/blue: Brooklyn Tweed Shelter, stash, used before + Harrisville Color Lab, stash, used before

Verb kit: AVFKW Range, purchased, new to me (no longer available)

Indigo: AVFKW Pioneer, purchased, used before



Lancet Hat: Brooklyn Tweed Quarry, purchased, new to me

1898 Hat: Woolfolk Får, purchased, new to me

Første Hat: Woolfolk Får, purchased, used twice in a row

ScandinAndean Hat: Sincere Sheep Cormo Worsted, purchased, new to me (with leftover Far)

Cascara Mitts: (half samples) Tolt Snoqualmie Valley, pattern yarn support from Tolt, new to me

Unblogged Hat: Retrosaria Rosa Pomar Beiroa, purchased, new to me

Hozkwoz Hat: Since Sheep Covet + Kelbourne Woolens Scout, both purchased, new to me

Grete Dickey: OUR Yarn Chunky, via Fringe Supply Co. stock, new to me

Bellows Cardigan: Harrisville Color Lab, purchased, new to me

Sweatshirt Vest: O-Wool Balance, stash, used before + Shibui Pebble, stash/leftover gift from Shibui, used before

Aran-gansey: O-Wool Balance, purchased, used before

Plum Anna Vest: Kelbourne Woolens Germantown, pattern yarn support from Kelbourne, new to me

Bob’s Vest: Plucky Knitter Yakpaca, purchased, new to me



WIPs

Black cowl-dickey: Woolfolk Luft, purchased+gift from Woolfolk

Carbeth Cardigan: OUR Yarn Chunky, via Fringe Supply Co. stock, used before + Shibui Pebble, stash/leftover gift from Shibui, used before

. . . . .

19 FOs + 1 Partial/sample + 2 WIPs

Total number of unique yarns used: 18 (all small/independent businesses)

Yarns used more than once: 4 (Shelter, Far, OUR Chunky, Pebble)

New to me: 13!

Purchased for projects: 16

From stash: 8

Gift/yarn support: 3

I had no idea I knitted with a whopping 13 new-to-me yarns last year.

My ongoing objectives are to find ways to use some of the wool in my stash such that it will work for my climate, and to branch out into non-wools, which means almost certainly new to me. For those not from stash, I want to be more deliberate about seeking out yarns with recycled content and from companies with non-white owners.

.

