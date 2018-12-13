New Favorites: Sock season

Does it mean anything, do you think, that the rate at which I bookmark sock patterns has seen a noticeable increase lately? I don’t think I feel any more inclined to knit a pair, but I’m all heart eyes for these:

ABOVE—

TOP: Near and Far by Hanna Lisa Haferkamp — I honestly don’t know which is more mesmerizing: the cable or the color

MIDDLE LEFT: Celebration Socks by Winter’s Weather Knits — I love the look of these as well as the backstory

MIDDLE RIGHT: Vinr by Andrea Mowry are toe-up, braid-laden, and ribbed on the bottom for a foot-hugging fit

BOTTOM: Year’s End by Veera Välimäki are simple enough to show off a groovy yarn but still interesting enough in the knitting

BELOW—

TOP: Pollen Socks by Annie Rowden are so pretty with allover 1/1 cables (except the bottom of the foot) which I find profoundly pleasant to knit!

BOTTOM: Striped Crew Socks by Purl Soho — I’m always a sucker for their simply striking socks (free pattern)

PREVIOUSLY in New Favorites: Quick Knits: Cowls