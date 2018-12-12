Hot Tip: Resist the twist

When I was first knitting — almost entirely in the round, mind you — I had a lot of trouble with my yarn kinking up on me between my work and the ball. Some yarns were worse than others, and I remember running across a discussion on Twitter (this would have been 2012) wherein Clara Parkes was talking about it potentially being a problem of too much twist in the yarn, and/or that it can be an issue with yarns that are Z plied vs S plied … or maybe it was vice versa. I don’t remember! I have no doubt that was accurate information, but it didn’t lead me to a solution. One day I went to the nearest yarn store (which no longer exists) and asked the owner about it, as I was having a LOT of trouble with it and my yarn of that moment. She suggested I try knitting from the other end of the skein, which made no difference.
It was only in the past couple of years that it really sunk in that when I was knitting around and around and around in a circle, I was adding twist to the yarn in the process. So it’s only natural that it would have to be unspun once in awhile to get the kinks out — like the phone cords of yesteryear. But I also realized I have a habit of turning my work the same direction for every next row when working flat, which means I’m effectively doing the same thing whether I’m knitting flat or in the round. It was a hard habit to break, but I’ve gradually trained myself to turn the work one direction and then back the other, and I rarely have kinky yarn anymore.* The mnemonic that eventually worked is that I turn the work clockwise when turning to the right side (right/right, get it?), then counterclockwise to go back to the wrong side. Problem mostly solved!
*To be clear, this yarn I’m currently knitting with has no twist issues whatsoever. I forced it to kink for the sake of this photo!
Oh! When that happens to me, I dangle my knitting while holding onto the yarn where it comes out of the ball. My knitting spins around and the kink comes out. I think you’re way is easier!!!!
You can also dangle the yarn instead of the knitting, once the knitting gets bigger/heavier than the yarn. I use one of those bendy hair clips to anchor the ‘far end’ (closest to the ball/cake) of the working yarn to the ball/cake, so it doesn’t just keep coming off/out of the ball/cake. Dangle the ball/cake, and let ‘er spin.
Great “hot” tip. I’ve done the same as Maureen, but it the knitted part is heavy (like a sweater) it can put undue stress or stretch on the object. Thanks for this tip; invaluable.
A lot of the twist issues can be resolved by placing the cake of yarn on a spindle that revolves on its own little stand stand. Mine is called a Yarn Buddy, purchased from Sun Valley Fibers from WI (while you are on the website, check out their beautiful yarns as well). Each time the yarn is pulled upward from the cake, another 360 of twist is added. Turning the cake as you go solves that problem,
I am a definite lover of the hand wound round ball, and believe that the round ball, rolling around freely, acquires less added twist. But if I am knitting off of a cake, or from a cone, I always “buddy up”
Exactly! And this is how you avoid having to “spin the sweater” in your lap when working top-down sleeves in the round.
This is the same concept I’ve had to use when doing stranded colorwork to prevent them from wrapping around each other and knotting up.