Gift Guide: To give and receive

Having discussed pattern ideas for quick gift knits (hats, fingerless mitts and cowls), let’s talk about the people you’re not knitting for! Not to mention your own wish list. We’ve got gifts for everyone and every budget at Fringe Supply Co., and I thought it might be helpful to break it down by price range, starting with the stocking stuffers above.

I haven’t made a proper Wish List PDF this year, but you could print out this guide and check off your wishes, then leave it lying around for your loved ones to find!

STOCKING STUFFERS (PACKAGE TOPPERS, GROUP GIFTS …)

o Stitch markers & removable stitch markers — $5-$6

o Lykke “Driftwood” circs, straights, DPNs, tips and crochet hooks — $6-$16

o Wooden gauge ruler — $8

o Scissors — $8-$11.50

o Enamel pins — $10

o Tulip tapestry and sashiko needles — $9

o Fringe Supply Co. memo book (with or without leather cover) — $10-$32

o Etta + Billie & Little Seed skin balms — $11-$15

o Repair hooks (set of 3) — $14

o Leather stitch marker pouch w/markers — $29

o Gift certificate

ALSO UNDER $30

o Fringe Supply Co. notebooks — $14-24

o Bento Bags (various sizes and fabrics) — $20-24

o Totes, assorted — $20-25

o Fringe Supply Co. canvas tool pouch — $24

o Fringe Supply Co. canvas drawstring bag — $26

(see also: Books!)

$50 TO $100

o Leather tool pouch — $64

o Field Bag (canvas, waxed canvas, “Hank” print) — $65-$75

o Mini Porter — $68

o Porter Bin — $85

o Town Bag — $95

(see also: Kits of all kinds!)

$100 TO $150

Lykke “Driftwood” needle sets:

o DPNs, small set — $100

o DPNs, large set — $125

o Interchangeable needles, standard tips – $125

o Crochet hooks set — $100

o Interchangeable needles, short tips — $100

o Straight needles set — $150

I hope that’s helpful! What’s on your list?

.