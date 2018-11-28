Winter ’18 closet inventory

I had this notion that I could get away with not doing a closet inventory for this winter (for myself or to share) — just to say “hey, I have a few new things; recently did a whole sweater inventory; will work off last year’s mostly unworn Deep Winter Outfits (not enough deep winter last year); and here are a few new outfit ideas.” But when I got up to my elbows in trying to do that (by which I mean, up to about 2000 words), I realized too much has changed. Between my Slotober-inspired closet cleanout, some new things I’ve made this year, some of last year’s key pieces being dyed or deaccessioned, my recent Everlane staples order (itemized below), and my not being the exact same person I was a year ago (or last week), it’s really a different ballgame. I needed to do the inventory to get my head around what I’m working with. So here it is! And I’m feeling pretty good about the resonance between this and my mood board. (All-new outfits tomorrow.)

TOPPERS

– Toffee cable dickey

– Plum Anna vest

– Black Sloper sleeveless turtleneck

– Navy mod-Clyde vest (Elizabeth Suzann Clyde Jacket 2017, refashioned)

– Army shirtjacket (J.Crew 2014, refashioned)

– Denim shirtjacket (J.Crew c.2003)

TEES & TOPS

– White graphic sleeveless tee (Everlane 2018, printed by me)

– Grey wool muscle tee

– Black silk gauze shell

– Grey and black long-sleeve tees (Everlane, new)

– Black silk tie-neck blouse (Everlane, new)

– Plaid top

– Black silk smock (Elizabeth Suzann 2017, made in Nashville, no longer available)

– Chambray work shirt (secondhand)

– Chambray button-up

The new little black Everlane top doesn’t look like much on the hanger, but it is so pretty and versatile. I’m as excited to wear it with a cardigan and jeans as to a fancy holiday dinner out.

PULLOVERS

– Grey wool knit pullover

– Grey sweatshirt

– Black sweatshirt (Everlane, new)

– Blue cashmere pullover (Everlane, new)

– Ivory aran-gansey

– Striped raglan

– Fisherman sweater

– Grey cline sweater

– Charcoal sorta swoncho

– Black yoke sweater

I could have sewn the two long-sleeve tees above and the black sweatshirt here (I already have the Lark Tee and Linden Sweatshirt patterns in my possession) but am happy not to have had to. The blue sweater I could also theoretically have made, but it’s about a billion stitches and I would never knit such a thing. This may be the first sweater I’ve bought since learning to knit — certainly the only one in five years or more — and it does feel soulless, but it also feels easy and warm and comfortable and greatly needed, and I expect it to be with me for a good long time. Also worth noting: The sweatshirt and sweater are both thin enough to wear like t-shirts — under cardigans and jackets — during the coldest part of the year.

CARDIGANS

– Vanilla cardigan

– Camel cardigan

– Purple cardigan

– Black cardigan

– Mushroom shawl-collar

PANTS & JEANS

– Natural canvas wide-legs

– Clay wide-legs (Elizabeth Suzann Clyde Culotte, made in Nashville, sample sale 2017)

– Recycled denim wide-legs

– Denim wide-legs

– Natural denim jeans (Imogene+Willie, 2016, made in LA, no longer available)

– Threadbare jeans (Old Navy c. 2013)

– Cropped jeans (J.Crew Point Sur, 2016, made in LA, no longer available)

– Other dark denim jeans

SHOES

Not pictured, but basically all I’ll be wearing the next couple of months are my boots. I don’t know if you’ve ever noticed — of if I’ve ever noted — but I rely heavily on tan footwear. I typically don’t wear any colors from the warm side of the color wheel; I only wear neutrals, blues, greens and bluer purples. (The red-purple Anna Vest is the warmest thing in my closet.) So my mostly unconscious way of balancing all the cool tones is to incorporate shades of tan and camel and caramel and such, often in the way of shoes. I have sandals and flats in lovely shades of tan (and last summer went so far as to buy those amazing orange sandals!) but somehow since moving to Nashville I have only bought black boots. As much as I miss the tan effect in winter, I haven’t found the dream pair, but I finally broke down and bought the Everlane Modern Chelsea Boots in cognac, just based on how much I love my black pair. They’re not actually in my hands yet, but I can’t imagine there being anything wrong with them when they arrive.

. . .

So this is 39 garments (26 of them handmade or modified!), but in reality there are maybe 20 that will be crucial and worn on repeat, and a few that will be worn only a couple of times, whether due to weather or favoritism. For instance, there are 8 pairs of pants here, but on any given day the real question is: Am I wearing my natural wide-legs or my Point Sur jeans. Maybe I’ll do a wear count this season.

.

