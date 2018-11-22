Thanks+giving back

Today is the day of giving thanks in the US, and I want you to know how grateful I am for every time you take five minutes out of your day to read this blog, every kind comment or email saying you got something of value from it, and every order anyone has ever placed at Fringe Supply Co. At the end of every quarter, I say a special kind of thank you by making a donation to Heifer International (specifically their Knitters Basket of fiber animals) and then sharing on Instagram that that’s happened, so everyone knows we’ve done that together. It’s not my money I’m donating — it’s yours, or ours, and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to pay it forward.
As you also hopefully know, we’ve done assorted other kinds of fundraisers over the years, and today I’m simply making an extra donation and asking you to consider doing the same. There have been so many devastating catastrophes here in the US in the past couple of years — flood victims we lose track of a week later when another hurricane or forest fire hits. So in the hopes that it may help those affected by Hurricane Michael and others, as well as the tragic fires currently destroying California, I’ve sent a sizable donation to the Red Cross Disaster Relief fund.
I know this is a complicated holiday, but if there’s one thing I believe in, it’s gratitude. I hope you have a happy and reflective day, wherever you may be.
(Plates and mug by our friends at Handmade Studio TN. Pie from Dozen Bakery Nashville, which you should definitely visit if you’re ever in town. All bags, pouch and yarn, of course, are from Fringe Supply Co. Photo by Hannah Messinger — see the Winter Lookbook for more. Yay for local biz ladies!)
Thank you, Karen, for your generosity and continuing to share your thoughts and interesting finds!
Happy Thanksgiving! You are very inspiring and generous.
I love all you do Karen, and thanks for the inspiration to make a donation today (I love giving away money but never know who to give it to) so I just sent a chunk over to the Disaster relief fund as well. Hope you have a great holiday. xoxo
And I am grateful for you, for your generous and creative spirit. This blog is my first stop with coffee every morning. Thank you! Peace…
It was discovering your blog back in 2014 that got me motivated to keep learning and branch out from just making 10 foot garter scarves-thank you!
Thank you for always writing such inspiring posts, for helping to keep me on track with both my knitting and sewing, and for giving back so generously. You set a mighty fine example for us all.
Hope you and yours have a very happy and relaxing Thanksgiving.
Thank you for all you do. I look forward to your post every day and I have been so inspired by the things you have shared.❤️
I wake up, take a shower, get dressed. I hug and kiss my husband and we sit side by side at our computers and that’s how we start our day. (A wonderful husband I want to do this with each day!) He’s made me coffee (every morning) but its a bit too hot to drink so I open emails. Not many but looking for the “start my morning” email: Karen of Fringe Association. With a happy sigh, I watch the latest post of Fringe pop open on my browser. I am so grateful for the time and love you put into this blog. What a happy way to start so many of my mornings of the year! Today I laughed out loud when you said “five minutes.” My wanderings and enjoyment of your posts is usually much longer than five minutes.
Thank you for who you are, your huge heart – and your wonderful blog posts!
And your generosity in giving – Yahoo!