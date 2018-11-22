Thanks+giving back

Today is the day of giving thanks in the US, and I want you to know how grateful I am for every time you take five minutes out of your day to read this blog, every kind comment or email saying you got something of value from it, and every order anyone has ever placed at Fringe Supply Co. At the end of every quarter, I say a special kind of thank you by making a donation to Heifer International (specifically their Knitters Basket of fiber animals) and then sharing on Instagram that that’s happened, so everyone knows we’ve done that together. It’s not my money I’m donating — it’s yours, or ours, and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to pay it forward.

As you also hopefully know, we’ve done assorted other kinds of fundraisers over the years, and today I’m simply making an extra donation and asking you to consider doing the same. There have been so many devastating catastrophes here in the US in the past couple of years — flood victims we lose track of a week later when another hurricane or forest fire hits. So in the hopes that it may help those affected by Hurricane Michael and others, as well as the tragic fires currently destroying California, I’ve sent a sizable donation to the Red Cross Disaster Relief fund.

I know this is a complicated holiday, but if there’s one thing I believe in, it’s gratitude. I hope you have a happy and reflective day, wherever you may be.

(Plates and mug by our friends at Handmade Studio TN. Pie from Dozen Bakery Nashville, which you should definitely visit if you’re ever in town. All bags, pouch and yarn, of course, are from Fringe Supply Co. Photo by Hannah Messinger — see the Winter Lookbook for more. Yay for local biz ladies!)

.