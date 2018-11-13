New Favorites: the Two-Point Cowl

I have two chief concerns right now, winter wardrobe-wise, being opposite sides of the same coin: First, how to knit myself a couple of sweaters that aren’t too warm for my climate and work well with my collection of pants. (What shape? What yarn? The internal debate is interminable.) Second, what to do with the assorted beautiful wool in my stash such that it is wearable in my climate. Of the two, the one I’m trying most to focus on is the latter, since it makes use of stash — and specifically of yarn I have because I’m dying to knit with it! So I keep going back to my dickey and what I said about Brandi’s neck pieces — the notion of sewing myself a couple of simple things that would fill in for lighter-weight sweaters (e.g., a sweatshirt instead of a pullover; a kimono jacket instead of a cardigan), and layering them with wool neck accessories that are easier and more flexible to wear than were I to commit the same yarn to a full sweater. Which brings me to Churchmouse’s Two-Point Cowl, pictured above in two different gauges. The simple but effective pattern — which wears more like a wrap than a cowl, and also looks great more bunched up — is easy to adapt to any gauge, making it a good candidate for the variety of yarns I have in waiting. And it’s a great pattern for just letting a good yarn shine.
(p.s. Sorry for my unintended absence yesterday. I was sick all weekend and didn’t get a post written. All better now!)
.
PREVIOUSLY in New Favorites: All square
Sorry you were sick, hope you got plenty of rest and your seaming done. I live in Oklahoma and have the same issue about the fabric of my sweaters. I absolutely say away from alpaca it’s just to hot. I tend to knit with a lot of linen and wool held together, like Shibui yarn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did! I rallied late Sunday and those seams are the only thing I got done.
LikeLike
This post came at soooo the right time! Desperately needing, looking for quick winter gear to equip myself with for our new, much colder PNW home! Already bought the pattern! lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have different issues woth sweaters. They are never warm enough for -50 degree weather. I’m always too cold and nothing is warm enough for this kind of weather (it’s not -50 yet but I’m already freezing at only -20).
LikeLike
Inquiring minds want to know… where do you live that’s -20 already?? BRRRR!!
Churchmouse does such lovely simple, effective patterns.
LikeLike
YOW!
LikeLike
Karen, so glad you’re feeling better! Thanks for reminding me about the dickey – its gone right off my radar as other “bright shiny objects” in the world of fabulous knitting patterns came along. And this cowl is amazing – love the shape of it. This is what I need to be out and about in Pacific NW winters.
LikeLike
I’m wearing mine right now with my vanilla cardigan and it’s just the best.
LikeLike
I like this piece too. It’s kind of like a mini-poncho. Would also be great in a linen-y yarn for spring summer.
As for sweatshirt type options, I highly recommend the Toaster 2. It is as easy to throw on as a sweatshirt with a little bit of Audrey Hepburn Chic. That slight funnel neck and split hem are the diff. And the pattern is terrific. I’ve made three already and am living in them.
LikeLike
Toaster 2 is a sweat shirt? Designer please? Unable to find it on ravelry
LikeLike
Hi Patty, It’s a sewing pattern, and you can find it linked below. Both of the designs are terrific, but I am especially partial to #2.
https://sewhouse7.com/products/toaster-sweater-2
LikeLike
I think it’s really cute but that neckline just doesn’t work for me.
LikeLike
Your blog is my trusty goto first thing in the morning – perfect alongside breakfast on the Canadian west coast, so yes, when you’re not there you are very missed – stay well! I made the original poncho version of this pattern about 4 years ago in Rowan brushed fleece and love it as a layering piece – easy to slip on and off. I have a wool silk blend in my stash that would make a great lighter piece.
LikeLike
I’ve always liked the original but I like that this one is just shy of being an actual poncho.
LikeLike
Glad you’re on the mend. I live in a pretty kindly climate and I find wool is wearable much of the year, 4-ply (fingering) cardigans that can be popped on in chillier moments through the summer; then DK, worsted and aran weights through the other seasons. I love that cowl, by the way. I am not sure I could be bothered with a full poncho, just because of my dislike of things that flap about.
LikeLike
Two point cowl looks great. I have made something similar and I love it for when I don’t want to wear a sweater or I need extra warmth. It can fit under a coat or on top of a sweater when its really cold. Also nice when cooking, washing dishes etc. since sweater sleeves aren’t in the way or its not swinging into food like a scarf. Have fun choosing your yarn for this.
LikeLike
Glad you’re feeling better! I’ve been digging those sort of cowl/shawl/bandana hybrids too– I love making and wearing shawls, but I’m a bicycle commuter and I hate feeling worried that my neckwear is going to slip off at an inopportune time! Cowls are perfect for keeping my neck warm without fear of losing my hard work. :-)
LikeLike