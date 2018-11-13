New Favorites: the Two-Point Cowl

I’m finding it really really difficult to resist joining the #fall10x10 but I had to at least show you what I’m wearing today, because it’s my newly finished cable dickey, and oh how I love this weirdo. It’s amazing with a jacket and makes me feel (and look) like I get to wear a chunky cable turtleneck sweater even when I can’t! But I also love it just like this, as an oddball accessory. I’ll post my modification details on the blog tomorrow (I made several changes), but it’s basically the Grete pattern from @woolfolk_yarn in the single-batch Our Yarn at @fringesupplyco. I think there’s a black one in my future. (Worn with my go-everywhere @elizsuzann artist smock; @jcrew loafers, made in Italy, and Point Sur jeans, made in LA, both from a few years ago; and my personal favorite #fringefieldbag, currently holding another cable project I can’t seem to leave at home.) #slowfashionoctober #cableaddict #bibsarethenewblack

